Walking Free of Cancer

My name is Jake Bergen, and I refuse to see myself as a victim of cancer. After exhausting the effectiveness of chemotherapy for stage 4 colon cancer, and experiencing the “good luck for the rest of your (short) life” handshake, I’m receiving promising treatments that are common in other parts of the world with realistic hope for a normal life. Although the therapy is costly, I believe it is very possible.





After my immediate therapy, I propose the establishment of a Golden Goose Fund—a sustainable initiative designed to provide much-needed hope and financial support to patients as they explore the treatment options that are still available to them post Cancer Care.

Thank you for any donation. Life is good so let’s enjoy it.