Walking Free of Cancer

Raised:
CAD $4,140
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Bergen
My name is Jake Bergen, and I refuse to see myself as a victim of cancer. After exhausting the effectiveness of chemotherapy for stage 4 colon cancer, and experiencing the “good luck for the rest of your (short) life” handshake, I’m receiving promising treatments that are common in other parts of the world with realistic hope for a normal life. Although the therapy is costly, I believe it is very possible.
After my immediate therapy, I propose the establishment of a Golden Goose Fund—a sustainable initiative designed to provide much-needed hope and financial support to patients as they explore the treatment options that are still available to them post Cancer Care.
Thank you for any donation. Life is good so let’s enjoy it.
Jake, I’m certain that the Lord is not finished with the work you have begun and faithfully continue to do in the lives of those who come into your sphere. May God bless you and sustain you.
God is good.....always
I believe you can overcome this disease!
Hope your journey improves!
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
Lots of Love and best wishes
Keep fighting Jake, my thoughts are with you.
God is good!
