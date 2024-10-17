Campaign Image

Walking Free of Cancer

Campaign created by Jacob Bergen

Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Bergen

My name is Jake Bergen, and I refuse to see myself as a victim of cancer. After exhausting the effectiveness of chemotherapy for stage 4 colon cancer, and experiencing the “good luck for the rest of your (short) life” handshake, I’m receiving promising treatments that are common in other parts of the world with realistic hope for a normal life. Although the therapy is costly, I believe it is very possible.


After my immediate therapy, I propose the establishment of a Golden Goose Fund—a sustainable initiative designed to provide much-needed hope and financial support to patients as they explore the treatment options that are still available to them post Cancer Care. 

Thank you for any donation. Life is good so let’s enjoy it.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Jocelyn Verrier
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

200000
$ 2000.00 CAD
2 months ago

Jake, I’m certain that the Lord is not finished with the work you have begun and faithfully continue to do in the lives of those who come into your sphere. May God bless you and sustain you.

Wojtek Wozniak
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

God is good.....always

Hiroko Nameishi
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

I believe you can overcome this disease!

William Ralph
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Hope your journey improves!

Kevin and Patricia Sweryd
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13

KTC friend
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Pat
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Lots of Love and best wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keep fighting Jake, my thoughts are with you.

Lorena
$ 150.00 CAD
2 months ago

Glen Pfeiffer
$ 90.00 CAD
2 months ago

Lisa Bayko
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

God is good!

Allan
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

