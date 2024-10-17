Il Villaggio Milton Hurricane Relief

Many of you might not know who we are and what Il Villaggio does. We are a Christian 55+ rental community of 120 duplexes that provides housing for active and retired missionaries, pastors, ministries workers and volunteers that have served in their capacities for 10 years or more. We provide housing at a reduced cost from the fair market housing prices as well as provide a subsidy for those unable to pay our already low prices. Our community took a hit from Hurricane Milton. 45 of our roofs were damaged. 34 need to be replaced. The roof of our administration offices was peeled off and our offices severely damaged but our common areas are insured. Because it is not feasible due to it being cost prohibitive, the 120 duplexes are not insured. These 34 roofs needing to be replaced are what we are looking to raise capital to fix. 100% of every dollar donated will go towards the replacement/repair of these roofs. If someone would like to sponsor a whole roof you may contact us and you can write your check directly to our roofing company. Because we are a non-profit, if you would like a receipt for your donation you may contact us and we will provide one. Our information : Il Villaggio Homes, 1200 Aurora Blvd, Bradenton Fl 34212. Tel: 941-524-6501 or 941-704-9024