Il Villaggio Milton Hurricane Relief

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $11,245
Campaign funds will be received by il Villaggio Homes
Many of you might not know who we are and what Il Villaggio does. We are a Christian 55+ rental community of 120 duplexes that provides housing for active and retired missionaries, pastors, ministries workers and volunteers that have served in their capacities for 10 years or more. We provide housing at a reduced cost from the fair market housing prices as well as provide a subsidy for those unable to pay our already low prices. Our community took a hit from Hurricane Milton. 45 of our roofs were damaged. 34 need to be replaced. The roof of our administration offices was peeled off and our offices severely damaged but our common areas are insured. Because it is not feasible due to it being cost prohibitive, the 120 duplexes are not insured. These 34 roofs needing to be replaced are what we are looking to raise capital to fix. 100% of every dollar donated will go towards the replacement/repair of these roofs. If someone would like to sponsor a whole roof you may contact us and you can write your check directly to our roofing company. Because we are a non-profit, if you would like a receipt for your donation you may contact us and we will provide one. Our information : Il Villaggio Homes, 1200 Aurora Blvd, Bradenton Fl 34212. Tel: 941-524-6501 or 941-704-9024
We have supported Karla Say as a missionary who lives in the village. She is very grateful for the village and how it serves missionaries and Christian workers.
My sister Karla lives in this village and is so grateful for a place that serves missionary and Christian workers.
Praying
Sending our love to our dear friends at Il Villaggio and praying this helps in your recovery from the storm.
We will overcome these problems, thanks everyone 🙏
1 John 3:18 states, “My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue, but in deed and truth.” This imperative applies to we Christians who “see a brother or sister in need” (1 Jn. 3:16-18). More than 30 homes have suffered damage requiring more than $600,000 to repair. Your care and support of any amount will greatly help.
