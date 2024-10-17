Memphis Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I am excited to share that in March, I will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Memphis, Tennessee, as part of a mission trip organized by my colleges Christian Fellowship club and in partnership with Send Relief, a faith-based organization dedicated to serving communities in need.

During this trip, I will be working alongside my team to engage with local communities, focusing on hands-on service for homeless and underserved populations. Our primary goal is to meet the immediate needs of the city while also sharing the message of the gospel through acts of compassion and evangelism.

This experience will be a transformative one, pushing me beyond my comfort zone and allowing me to build meaningful relationships with people in need. It will also give me a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable communities and equip me to offer practical help and hope. I am excited to grow in my faith and be part of a team making a real impact in Memphis.

I am reaching out to ask for your support in making this mission trip possible. Your financial contributions will directly assist with covering my funding costs. No donation is too small—each gift will make a tangible difference in our ability to serve and share God's love with those in need.

In addition to financial support, I would deeply appreciate your prayers as I prepare for this journey. If you're unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this message with others who might be interested in supporting this mission, or offering words of encouragement as I embark on this journey of service and faith.

As Jesus said in Mark 16:15, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to all creation.” I am eager to live out this calling, and I thank you in advance for your prayers, encouragement, and support.

Thank you,

Anna Roberts

If you have any questions or want more information please feel free to reach out :)