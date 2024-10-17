Support for Nala’s vet expenses

My dog Nala is a very sick doggy right now. She suddenly started acting off a few weeks ago and I took her to the vet. They gave her antibiotics for something they thought was in her gut. Well while on my husband and I anniversary trip my sister was watching her and said she was declining so she was rushed to the emergency room because she was weak wouldn’t eat or drink anything.They found she has a infection in her uterus along with she’s anemic and a few of her other levels were low which means in order for surgery they first had to get those in order

luckily they were able to get her stable enough for surgery and when they went in to her abdomen to remove her uterus there was pus coming out so it had erupted and caused more issues during surgery.

they decided to put a fluid tube in for a few days to remove the remaining pus. Throughout the next few days they will be monitoring what’s coming out and hopefully she recovers well.

Nala has been there for me in my darkest of moments and I feel it’s only right to be there for hers. She may be just a dog to many but she’s family to me.

with all this comes a hefty vet bill especially with them having to do a blood infusion and keep her for multiple days at the hospital.

As a dog parent I’m trying my best to fight for her, and I ask if you could join me in this fight and if you could donate to helping give her a chance to live.

thank you for all the help and prayers