Help us honor Kat’s last wishes

As some of you know on Tuesday October 8th my mother suffered from a stress induced heart attack in Florida. Even though her heart was able to regain function, her brain was without oxygen for quite some time resulting in brain damage and a brain herniation. She was observed for days before officially being pronounced brain dead on October 12th. This was very sudden and heartbreaking, my brother and I recently lost our dad from a heart attack a year ago and are still struggling financially to pay off his debt. We manage to scrape up enough to get a plane ticket and say our goodbyes, but with being a single mom and prices from inflation along with the additional bills from my fathers passing, I am barely scraping by. My mother was very vocal about wanting to be cremated and what she wanted done with her remains. Unfortunately it costs too much to fly her body out to Wyoming for family and friends to say their goodbyes, but we would love to be able to fly her remains home after cremation. Of course the cremation and transportation across state lines is not cheap along with any memorial service we chose to have so I am reaching out to her friends, family, and anyone who’s life she may have touched to please help us bring our mom home so we can follow out her last wishes and finally put her to rest. Even if you can only afford a dollar, any amount of donation would be helpful at this time.