Kathy Killough Memorial Fund

Thursday, September 19th Kathy had an appointment to get a knot on her neck examined which turned out to be a 10cm size mass. She was sent for bloodwork right away and was waiting to schedule a CT scan when she received a call over night stating her bloodwork came back critically low and the ER was awaiting her arrival. Frantic, her husband Jim rushed her to the hospital where they learned her hemoglobin was critically low and she would need to be admitted to undergo a blood transfusion. After being admitted and starting the transfusion, Kathy underwent several other tests which revealed that she is in stage 5 kidney failure with her kidneys functioning at 4% and would require kidney dialysis several times a week for the remainder of her life. While she was admitted in Akron City Hospital she underwent a biopsy to determine what the mass was. Her vitals were good after the biopsy so she was released to go home while awaiting results. Friday October 4th Kathy received life changing news. She has been diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma (tonsil cancer). She will undergo 6 weeks of radiation and chemotherapy to try and shrink the mass to a size where it can safely be removed. She is experiencing a lot of pain and is not able to eat much so they would like to place a feeding tub to make sure she’s getting the nutrition she needs. Her husband and daughter Rebecca are by her side around the clock to care for her while she fights. Jim is able to take FMLA but he does not have any kind of short term benefits available to help alleviate the financial stress of missing work. I’ve started this campaign to try and help relieve some of the stress and allow him to focus on Kathy’s health. Your support will not only alleviate financial stress but also give encouragement while they navigate this difficult time. Prayers are appreciated.