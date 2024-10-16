Help save our home

Hello. I didn't want to do this, as I know there are people suffering much more than my family is. But, I have exhausted all means in my area trying to save my home. My home is on a lot, my husband and I own the home but not the lot, so we pay lot rent. We are being evicted for missing one month lot rent. Our eviction amount is for 705. I've set this for a higher amount so I can attempt to get us above the drowning level of debt. I lost my job in March dude to being sexually assaulted by an individual I provided care for. My husband is a Navy veteran and has been thru so many surgeries that I've lost count. His most recent surgery was on September 25th. He is still home recovering. I am avidly looking for employment in all job fields. Even fast food restaurants. The market is down here because we live right in the middle of the RV crossroads of America. Everyone is laid off or minimal hours and it has resulted in many normal openings in places like fast food being over filled. We have three kids, ages 16, 15 and 11. They all need clothes, school supplies. I can't even afford to get them winter clothes and winter is about to land at our front door. I've contacted local charities, trustees, churches for help and been turned away because there are too many people in my area in the same situation as my family. We have nowhere to go if we do lose our home, our nearest family is refusing to assist or allow us to temporarily stay with them over differences LGBTQIA beliefs. My family is in a complete financial crisis and we need help as soon as possible. I appreciate every single one of you, even if all you do is read this.