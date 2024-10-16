Campaign Image
Support the Pasko Family

Raised:

 USD $6,100

Campaign created by Vitaliy Pavlishin

Campaign funds will be received by Nataliia Pasko

Support the Pasko Family

Dennis, the son of Vasyl and Nataliia Pasko, has gone to the Lord on October 14, 2024 at the age of 9. From birth, he has been bed ridden and immobile

Please consider supporting the Pasko family, who came to the US four months ago. All funds donated will be given to Vasyl Pasko to help cover the costs of the Funeral and any remaining medical bills.

Thank you, and may God bless you.


Денис, син Василя і Наталії Пасько, відійшов до Господа 14 жовтня 2024 року у віці 9 років. Від народження був прикутий до ліжка через хворобу кісток.

Будь ласка, допоможіть родині Пасько. Всі пожертвування будуть передані сім'ї Пасько для покриття похорон і медичних витрат.

Дякуємо, і нехай Бог благословить вас.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Paul K
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Olena Grechishkyna
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Alex Boyko
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Volodymyr boyko
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Andrey Postaychuk
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Oksana and Yevgeniy
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Volodymyr Silkovskyy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Alla Boyko
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Tamara Korchuk
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

