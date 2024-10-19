Supporting Elizabeth and Zeb Shiley

In 2023, after many months of seeing different doctors and having test after test run, no answers or end in sight, worsening symptoms and medical bills racking up…. Elizabeth was finally referred to a specialist that believed he had found the diagnosis to all these symptoms that were unexplained for so long. She needed laparoscopic surgery to remove suspected endometriosis. Hopeful that this was going to take care of her ongoing symptoms and to finally get relief, she underwent the procedure. It was confirmed she had endometriosis which was certainly contributing to some of her health issues. It was successfully removed.

Endometriosis is a very complex disease that few doctors are specialized in and can be very hard to diagnose. Despite having a wonderful surgeon and healthcare team, within a short amount of time her symptoms returned, but this time much, much worse. She then returned to the specialist for further testing, but he saw no signs that it was related to the endometriosis. Fast forward a few months, Elizabeth changed her entire diet, eliminated any food that she thought may be causing her to be sick and took a more holistic approach to these worsening symptoms. Still getting absolutely nowhere, but more medical bills keep coming and coming.





Elizabeth & her husband, Zebulun, began to wonder if her condition could be related to mold that they had suspected to be in the house not long after moving in. They called their landlord to have someone come out to look and they were told that there were no visible signs of mold in the house.





At the beginning of 2024, Elizabeth’s symptoms persisted and continued to worsen along with NEW symptoms as well. Doctors could not find anything medically wrong at this point. Liz & Zeb began to notice more spots in their house that they were confident must be mold. After again contacting the landlord to explain their concerns even further, they sent someone out to check, but Liz & Zeb still are told that the house is fine.





Fast forward to October 2024, desperate and beginning to feel hopeless to find out what could be going on with Elizabeth’s health, they reach out to the landlords yet again to express their severe concerns about the mold. Finally, they decided to take it more seriously this time and actually sent someone in the attic and tested the entire house for black mold. The results came back positive for black mold, but not just one type….3 different types of black mold at incredibly high levels were spreading throughout their house. They were able to break their contract early and move out, but it has caused severe damage to many of their belongings as well as Elizabeth’s health. Unfortunately, insurance will not cover anything related to the moldy house so Elizabeth & Zeb have lost a lot of their belongings and are currently searching for a new rental.





Elizabeth took a MASSIVE turn for the worse about 2 weeks ago, and she is currently in the hospital to run tests and try and get her healthy. She cannot eat or drink anything at all and the doctors are telling her she will need a feeding tube if this continues.





As you all know, medical bills can pile up quickly when you are dealing with unknown health issues. While Elizabeth does have health insurance, they are still looking at thousands and thousands of dollars in bills. Not only for her hospital stays, surgeries, ER visits, scans, and more…but also for their household goods that have been destroyed from the mold. They are currently staying with family until they can figure out the next step in what to do.





We come to you all as her family as a very, VERY last resort to ask for your help in any way that you can give!! One of her huge stressors is the medical bills they are facing. Unfortunately, this has prevented her from seeking the sufficient medical care she needs as she knew it was going to cost them more than can financially take right now. They are currently looking at nearly $20,000 in medical bills as it stands right now. A lot of which is from previous ER visits over the last 1.5yrs. We covet your prayers for Elizabeth & Zebulun more than absolutely anything. If you are able to give and would like to, truly any amount will help them and bless them more than you know.





Much love,

Elizabeth & Zebulun’s family







