Operation Mountain Child

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,860
Campaign funds will be received by Pilar Carroll
As many of you know, Western North Carolina has been devastated by Hurricane Helene. Entire towns, homes, businesses, schools have been wiped out. As the holidays approach, we are thinking about how we can further help children and their families that have completely lost everything and are hoping we can make their lives a little brighter with donations that will go directly to purchasing Christmas gifts, school supplies, clothing, etc. We are planning several events to support these families in the towns of Swannanoa, Old Fort and Black Mountain where it has been hardest hit. Help us put a smile on a child for Christmas!!!
This donation is being made on behalf of our family members Jonathan Adams, Peyton Adams and Osiah and Cali Bennett. We pray that God puts his healing hands and Holy Spirit on all of our neighbors that need Him in Western NC.
This money was collected by a Bible Study group in Washington, PA.
God bless you for all the work you’re doing to make sure the kids in WNC are not forgotten this Christmas!
Thank you for the wonderful support and blessings you are giving our mountain neighbors! All are in our prayers!
This is an amazing thing you’re doing for these families! God Bless You!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.