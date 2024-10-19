Campaign Image

Operation Mountain Child

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,860

Campaign created by Pilar Carroll

Campaign funds will be received by Pilar Carroll

As many of you know, Western North Carolina has been devastated by Hurricane Helene. Entire towns, homes, businesses, schools have been wiped out. As the holidays approach, we are thinking about how we can further help children and their families that have completely lost everything and are hoping we can make their lives a little brighter with donations that will go directly to purchasing Christmas gifts, school supplies, clothing, etc. We are planning several events to support these families in the towns of Swannanoa, Old Fort and Black Mountain where it has been hardest hit. Help us put a smile on a child for Christmas!!!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

This donation is being made on behalf of our family members Jonathan Adams, Peyton Adams and Osiah and Cali Bennett. We pray that God puts his healing hands and Holy Spirit on all of our neighbors that need Him in Western NC.

Cece Rain
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff-Brenda VanderKooi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 185.00 USD
1 month ago

This money was collected by a Bible Study group in Washington, PA.

Jennifer Fragomeno
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you for all the work you’re doing to make sure the kids in WNC are not forgotten this Christmas!

Tabitha Whited
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan and Jeff Yarbrough
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the wonderful support and blessings you are giving our mountain neighbors! All are in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

The Gandino Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

the ryans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Kroegers
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Comptons
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

MZ White
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kelly Vanwingerden
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Jim Shari Cerney
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

This is an amazing thing you’re doing for these families! God Bless You!

Mary Ann Miley
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

