Operation Mountain Child

As many of you know, Western North Carolina has been devastated by Hurricane Helene. Entire towns, homes, businesses, schools have been wiped out. As the holidays approach, we are thinking about how we can further help children and their families that have completely lost everything and are hoping we can make their lives a little brighter with donations that will go directly to purchasing Christmas gifts, school supplies, clothing, etc. We are planning several events to support these families in the towns of Swannanoa, Old Fort and Black Mountain where it has been hardest hit. Help us put a smile on a child for Christmas!!!