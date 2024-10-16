Lucas Gladwell Hurricane Relief Fund

Lucas is my only son. He moved to Florida 2 years ago. He has been devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. He is homeless and lost a lot of his furniture and personal items when his home was flooded and he didn’t have any insurance. He was living with us for two weeks then went back home to stay with his Dad during this transition. But he cannot find any housing here because most rental properties have either been blown away or flooded. His landlord won’t give him back his deposit or first month’s rent totaling $3600.00. He will have to take him to small claims court and who knows how long and how much money that will take.

He also lost his job twice in 3 weeks. He was a bartender at The Waverly on Manasota Key which got totally obliterated during the storm. . FEMA hasn’t helped him with any of this.

He has decided to move back home to Southern Illinois. He needs money to move back and to find another place to live and to hold him over until he gets his first paycheck.

We’ve never asked for any help before and hate to now. But people ask what can they do and I came up with this. If you want to help a hurricane victim, help Lucas. 100% will go to him.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.💕