Healing for Holly

Dear friends, I'm blessed to celebrate three years of resilience and determination since my car accident, and I'm now taking a courageous leap towards wellness. I recently had the opportunity to attend a life-changing cleanse in the state of Washington, which has remarkably alleviated my lingering aches and pains and migraines. I'm seeking support to cover the remaining expenses of this retreat, and I'm excited to continue harnessing this transformative experience for physical, emotional, and spiritual health. This health retreat took me away from my main income for two weeks, but it was worth it!

If you would like to know more details about my situation you may contact me directly through Facebook messenger.

God bless,

Holly Jenkins


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Holly and praying you get better soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Good for you for taking charge of your health! May God bless your efforts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Glad to hear you’re feeling better Holly! Praying for your full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you!

Updates

Update #4

November 16th, 2024

I appreciate your continued prayers for my health and well being. Due to circumstances of my health and having this setback I was not able to meet the deadline of the 15th to pay my bill. By God's grace I have been given more time to pay it in full. I also reached out to my Church for financial help and they are willing to help me with my house rent this next month. God is so good. It is humbling to have to ask for financial help. I do not like doing it, but God is gracious and He helps us in our time of need. May you all have a blessed Sabbath rest. I look forward to being able to return to church next Sabbath, by Gods grace. 

Update #3

November 16th, 2024

I appreciate your continued prayers. Had to cancel my work this week from this cough. 

Update #2

November 10th, 2024

I am a massage therapist who specializes in Myofascial Release Therapy, I have my own practice, and rent an office space in Yucaipa. For several years I had the privilege of being able to work from my home, but recently due to circumstances out of my control, I had to move and find a separate living space and work space. There are pros and cons to this new arrangement. As a business owner, when I take time off, I do not have any vacation or sick pay. Since returning from the cleanse, God has been supplying me work to make up lost income from being gone for 2 weeks. Monday of last week we had a big wind storm, I went for a walk and sat outside in the sun to get some vitamin D. The next morning I noticed that I had some sinus issues and that my lungs were also irritated. I have suffered with mild asthma and sinus infections and allergies since my teens.Over the years I have found ways to manage the symptoms and not have serious reactions, however this time was not the case. We have had several more windy days and I noticed lots of dust on my car, I am allergic to dust mites. I have been doing lots of home remedies, but can't seem to shake the deep cough I have developed. I would appreciate your prayers as this hinders how much work I can do between now and this Friday, the date my bill is due to be paid in full. Thank you all for praying for me and for your kindness with the monetary gifts. God bless!
Update #1

November 7th, 2024

God continues to provide for my healing from this accident and the lingering injuries. By the grace of God I am continuing to receive Chiropractic help and Physical Therapy to help me strengthen my body to be able to return  back to work at the level that I was before my accident!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

