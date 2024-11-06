Healing for Holly

Goal:
USD $1,250
Raised:
USD $380
Dear friends, I'm blessed to celebrate three years of resilience and determination since my car accident, and I'm now taking a courageous leap towards wellness. I recently had the opportunity to attend a life-changing cleanse in the state of Washington, which has remarkably alleviated my lingering aches and pains and migraines. I'm seeking support to cover the remaining expenses of this retreat, and I'm excited to continue harnessing this transformative experience for physical, emotional, and spiritual health. This health retreat took me away from my main income for two weeks, but it was worth it!
If you would like to know more details about my situation you may contact me directly through Facebook messenger.
God bless,
Holly Jenkins
God bless you Holly and praying you get better soon!
Good for you for taking charge of your health! May God bless your efforts.
Glad to hear you’re feeling better Holly! Praying for your full recovery.
Thank you!!
Thank you!
November 16th, 2024
I appreciate your continued prayers for my health and well being. Due to circumstances of my health and having this setback I was not able to meet the deadline of the 15th to pay my bill. By God's grace I have been given more time to pay it in full. I also reached out to my Church for financial help and they are willing to help me with my house rent this next month. God is so good. It is humbling to have to ask for financial help. I do not like doing it, but God is gracious and He helps us in our time of need. May you all have a blessed Sabbath rest. I look forward to being able to return to church next Sabbath, by Gods grace.
November 16th, 2024
I appreciate your continued prayers. Had to cancel my work this week from this cough.
November 10th, 2024
November 7th, 2024
God continues to provide for my healing from this accident and the lingering injuries. By the grace of God I am continuing to receive Chiropractic help and Physical Therapy to help me strengthen my body to be able to return back to work at the level that I was before my accident!
