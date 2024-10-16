Supporting Alex’s Charitable Wishes

Raised:
USD $840
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Terpos
Alex was always known for his generosity and his unwavering support for others. Whether it was through a kind word, a prayer, or financial assistance, he made it his mission to lift up those he loved. There was a special person in his life whom he supported in countless ways, offering his time, resources, and love to ensure they were looked after.
Now that Alex has passed on, we have a unique opportunity to honor his legacy by continuing the work he started. This fundraiser is dedicated to helping a loved one who was the recipient of his care and compassion.
In memory of Alex and his kind heart, we invite you to contribute to this cause. Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward providing essential support to this loved one. Together, we can continue the work that was so important to Alex—helping others, just as he always did.
To the glory of God our Savior. God bless and comfort the family and friends of Alex.
I am thankful for the time I had working with Alex at Outdoor Resorts. He is greatly missed by many people.
