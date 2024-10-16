Campaign Image

Supporting Peter Baione

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,345

Campaign created by Robert Morris

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Baione

THE STORY OF PETER

Peter Baione is a good friend of the show and he is going through a very hard time.


His 14 year relationship has ended under dark circumstances while at the same time, he's also lost his vehicle and his job. With Pluto opposing his Sun, he's being deeply transformed by external life circumstances.  Peter isn't asking for a handout. He doesn't even know about this but he needs our help. Not life changing money, just our help and that is what this fundraiser is about.  A helping hand.  Every little bit help.

Recent Donations
Show:
a chataria guy
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

dtiffer
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God loves you, so Hang in there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Here's hoping our help will get Peter through a tough time...

Steven Mercer
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hang In there Peter. You are never alone!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Peter keep up the fight! Keep pushing and when you feel like you cant push more and with more passion! Much love and More Power for you! It is yours

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

God's speed Peter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May you relax and know you are loved.

RoadTrip1981
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I am sorry for what you're going through, you're in my prayers and meditations. God bless and keep your chin up.

Joan Sefcik
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

TJ
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

