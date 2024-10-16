Supporting Peter Baione

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,345
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Baione
THE STORY OF PETER
Peter Baione is a good friend of the show and he is going through a very hard time.
His 14 year relationship has ended under dark circumstances while at the same time, he's also lost his vehicle and his job. With Pluto opposing his Sun, he's being deeply transformed by external life circumstances. Peter isn't asking for a handout. He doesn't even know about this but he needs our help. Not life changing money, just our help and that is what this fundraiser is about. A helping hand. Every little bit help.
God loves you, so Hang in there.
Here's hoping our help will get Peter through a tough time...
Hang In there Peter. You are never alone!
Peter keep up the fight! Keep pushing and when you feel like you cant push more and with more passion! Much love and More Power for you! It is yours
God's speed Peter.
May you relax and know you are loved.
I am sorry for what you're going through, you're in my prayers and meditations. God bless and keep your chin up.
