Help Our Family Repair Our First Home After Helene

Hello, my name is Kimberlyn Roten, and I’m reaching out during a challenging time for my family. I live in Madison County, North Carolina, and my family recently purchased our very first home, filled with hope and excitement for our new beginning. However, Hurricane Helene brought unexpected trials, and we are now facing difficulties we didn’t anticipate. The flooding caused by the hurricane has resulted in sinkholes in our yard and water issues that could lead to serious foundational damage if we don’t address them soon. These repairs are essential for keeping our home safe, but they will cost thousands of dollars—money we simply don’t have at this moment. Specifically, we need to address the sinkholes, mitigate water damage, and ensure the foundation is secure. Unfortunately, our insurance doesn't cover flood damages.

Since the storm hit, I’ve not been able to bring in my regular income and have chosen to dedicate my time to volunteering and helping our community recover. My husband and daughter have joined me in this effort, doing our best to support those around us. In this time of need, we are reaching out for help, knowing that every bit counts. Any amount whether it’s $500 or $5 will help us move closer to covering the costs of these vital repairs.

The funds raised will specifically go towards repairing the sinkholes, addressing water issues, and securing our home’s foundation. If you’re unable to donate financially, sharing our story with others would also be an incredible blessing. We trust in God’s provision and believe in the power of community and kindness. Your support means the world to us during this challenging time, and we are truly grateful for your generosity. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Kimberlyn, Jonathan, Avie, and Family