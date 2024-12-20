Helping Hand to Linda Petrovich

My amazing friend and colleague Linda and her two wonderful daughters have suffered a tremendous tragedy. Hurricane Helene destroyed their newly purchased home in St Pete's and they lost nearly everything they own. Unfortunately, they suffered further damages from Hurricane Milton. She has been displaced from her home which is now uninhabitable. Linda would never ask for help herself but she could use some support as she begins to navigate the challenging journey of recovery ahead of her. Linda is one of the kindest people that I know and her daughters are simply incredible and to see such wonderful people face such devastation breaks my heart. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated.