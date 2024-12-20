Helping Hand to Linda Petrovich

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $15,200
My amazing friend and colleague Linda and her two wonderful daughters have suffered a tremendous tragedy. Hurricane Helene destroyed their newly purchased home in St Pete's and they lost nearly everything they own. Unfortunately, they suffered further damages from Hurricane Milton. She has been displaced from her home which is now uninhabitable. Linda would never ask for help herself but she could use some support as she begins to navigate the challenging journey of recovery ahead of her. Linda is one of the kindest people that I know and her daughters are simply incredible and to see such wonderful people face such devastation breaks my heart. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated.
Linda, Still not forgetting you. God bless.
Best wishes!
Lin, I can't imagine what you and the girls are going through. We are thinking and praying for everyone. Much much love!
We are so sorry for all that you and the girls are going through. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Hi Linda it's Ivy! Denise Iavicoli. I'm so sorry to hear. That is devastating. The 2 hurricanes back to back were just horrible. But I know that you are strong and fierce and you can get through this. All the best to you and your girls. Please don't hesitate to reach out. Xoxo Thinking of you. - Denise
Thinking of all of you and keeping you in our prayers, xo
Hope this helps through the tough times.
Continued prayers to you and your family.
Will keep you and your family in my prayers. Hang in there.
Good luck with everything….
Sending you huge hugs and so much love. I am so sorry you are all going through this!
The biggest thank you in the world to everyone! 💚💗 I am so incredibly lucky to have such wonderful, amazing people in my life. With the loss of our home and our town, came the knowledge that all we really need is ourselves and good people around us. I can't even express in words how grateful I am to all of you. Hopefully everyone received my thank you notes - there were a few anonymous donors who remained a mystery (Cyn and I tried) and I am so sorry that I couldn't get notes to those few people, but thank you so much. I hope everyone has a fantastic holiday season! Cheers,xo, Linda, Ruby, and Layla.
