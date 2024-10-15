Son's last wish

Hello, I am Jennifer Harris, and I would like to share my deeply personal story with you. On October 8th, 2023, I experienced the unimaginable loss of my beloved son, Jaylen, at the tender age of 17. His 18th birthday, which would have been on October 30th, was a milestone we had looked forward to celebrating together. Jaylen was an exceptional young man who had achieved the remarkable feat of graduating early from high school. Despite facing adversity, the school wasn't able to issue his diploma posthumously, but they allowed me to accept it in his honor at the graduation ceremony. Jaylen had expressed his desire to commemorate his 18th birthday by taking a trip to Puerto Rico to find solace after the passing of his grandfather – my dad – the previous year. In honor of his memory, I made provisions for our trip to Puerto Rico. However, my world was further shaken when I unexpectedly lost my job as a truck driver on October 4th. Consequently, the financial burden for the trip has become an insurmountable obstacle for me. Despite exhausting all possible options, I find myself in a desperate situation with the heart-wrenching realization that I may not be able to fulfill Jaylen's wish. With a heavy heart, I turn to you for assistance in making this poignant journey a reality. Your support will not only help me honor Jaylen's memory but also bring closure and healing to my grieving heart. Any contribution, no matter the size, will hold a special place in my heart and will enable me to embark on this meaningful pilgrimage to Puerto Rico. Thank you for considering my story and for any assistance you can offer. Our trip is from October 26, 2024 to November 2nd 2024. I've put in too much money for it to go to waste