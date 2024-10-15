Campaign Image

Support Melissa’s Endo Battle & Surgery

Campaign created by Emily Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Conley (maiden name Miller)

In 2022, what was supposed to be a quick in-and-out laparoscopic surgery to remove suspected endometriosis became a diagnosis that explained a decade’s worth of symptoms. Melissa had endometriosis on 90% of her internal organs including her colon, bowels, ovaries, and diaphragm. A few months later, Melissa underwent another surgery to remove the disease. 

Endometriosis is a very complex disease that few doctors specialize in. Despite having a wonderful surgeon and healthcare team, the symptoms returned with a vengeance. Melissa found herself in extreme pain most days, often unable to catch her breath after walking up a flight of stairs. 

After working with a myriad of different doctors and holistic care programs, it became clear that the endometriosis was most likely still present. Melissa and Peter talked with trusted friends & family, prayed hard, and decided the best course of action to get Melissa’s pain minimized and improve chances for fertility would be another surgery. 

On December 4, 2024 Melissa and Peter will travel to Missouri for a full abdominal surgery performed by Dr. Yeung with the Restore Endo Institute. Melissa will be taking a leave from her kindergarten classroom for the month of December to recover at home. 

The procedure is not covered by insurance. While Melissa and Peter take the next steps toward a healthy and a pain-free life, they are asking for prayers. Prayers that the procedure goes smoothly without complications; prayers for the surgical team; prayers that this can be the last surgery Melissa undergoes for endometriosis. 

If you are able and willing, any monetary donation would greatly help minimize the financial burden of a disease that has already cost them so much physically and emotionally.  

For those family and friends who would like to follow along with Melissa and Peter’s endo journey, Melissa has created an Instagram account: @lissas_endo_diaries. 

Melissa and Peter hope that through all of this, they can glorify God. He is the almighty Healer and will always bring beauty from pain. They also hope to bring awareness to the full-body disease that is endometriosis, while showing other women that they are not alone in their fight. 

Lisa Morvant
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Merry Christmas you two! Continuing to pray for total and complete healing and for this to be the last round of surgery. May you continue to see the light in the darkness through the incredible love you have for one another and God’s grace that sustains you!

Kevin and Theresa
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery. We're both praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you, Melissa and Peter!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are continuing to pray for you. May God be with you every step of your journey.

Claire Gibson
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

John and Betsy Truran
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for much success. God Bless you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

We wish you well

The Romine Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending positive vibes for speedy healing and a successful surgery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Here is to happy health, healing & prayers!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you both during this time.

Sarah Spitalnick
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You are so inspiring. Praying for you!!

Bridget and David
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you both and are continuing to keep you in our prayers!

Heidi and Tim
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Peter and I are praying for you Melissa and Peter throughout this journey! God is walking with you both and will be carrying you when you need Him to!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you both! May you be wrapped in God’s love.

