Support Melissa’s Endo Battle & Surgery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,170
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Conley (maiden name Miller)
In 2022, what was supposed to be a quick in-and-out laparoscopic surgery to remove suspected endometriosis became a diagnosis that explained a decade’s worth of symptoms. Melissa had endometriosis on 90% of her internal organs including her colon, bowels, ovaries, and diaphragm. A few months later, Melissa underwent another surgery to remove the disease.
Endometriosis is a very complex disease that few doctors specialize in. Despite having a wonderful surgeon and healthcare team, the symptoms returned with a vengeance. Melissa found herself in extreme pain most days, often unable to catch her breath after walking up a flight of stairs.
After working with a myriad of different doctors and holistic care programs, it became clear that the endometriosis was most likely still present. Melissa and Peter talked with trusted friends & family, prayed hard, and decided the best course of action to get Melissa’s pain minimized and improve chances for fertility would be another surgery.
On December 4, 2024 Melissa and Peter will travel to Missouri for a full abdominal surgery performed by Dr. Yeung with the Restore Endo Institute. Melissa will be taking a leave from her kindergarten classroom for the month of December to recover at home.
The procedure is not covered by insurance. While Melissa and Peter take the next steps toward a healthy and a pain-free life, they are asking for prayers. Prayers that the procedure goes smoothly without complications; prayers for the surgical team; prayers that this can be the last surgery Melissa undergoes for endometriosis.
If you are able and willing, any monetary donation would greatly help minimize the financial burden of a disease that has already cost them so much physically and emotionally.
For those family and friends who would like to follow along with Melissa and Peter’s endo journey, Melissa has created an Instagram account: @lissas_endo_diaries.
Melissa and Peter hope that through all of this, they can glorify God. He is the almighty Healer and will always bring beauty from pain. They also hope to bring awareness to the full-body disease that is endometriosis, while showing other women that they are not alone in their fight.
Merry Christmas you two! Continuing to pray for total and complete healing and for this to be the last round of surgery. May you continue to see the light in the darkness through the incredible love you have for one another and God’s grace that sustains you!
Wishing you a speedy recovery. We're both praying for you!
We are praying for you, Melissa and Peter!
