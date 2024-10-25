Shea Support for Hurricane Helene

Mark has been praying for an opportunity to serve with Charlie before he graduated high school, and this opportunity presented itself.  With family in the area and the John Deere relationships with James River Equipment employees, we felt led to go help.  Typically support is raised on the front end, but with the quick response needed we just loaded up and went trusting in the Lord to provide.  Charlie and I partnered with EFCA Reach Global Crisis Response in Hendersonville NC.  Our team served a community in a nearby town making a small dent in the destruction left behind in the path of Hurricane Helene, but a huge impact on the lives of people we encountered.  Our hearts are forever changed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

The Frey Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So proud of this! Keep it up!

Kopp
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark, Chelsea and Charlie, thank you for all you did. I'm sure you were a blessing wherever you went. We are thankful for the opportunity to help.

