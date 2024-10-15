Brandon Hurricane Milton Home Damage

In the recent storm Milton, we were fortunate enough to be secure from the storm surge and major landfall only reaching us in Orlando at a category 1. However, in the early hours of the morning wind gusts knocked over a 40+ foot oak behind our house as well as several smaller trees. The damage split our roof in half and cracked a water pipe that caused major water damage to the majority of our home.

We have been able to triage and secure the property, but my first and only house is uninhabitable as I type this. We have insurance, but being familiar with others home claims; their payment method is reimbursement at a nebulous date. While for the moment they are contesting the source of the house water until their field adjuster comes to view the property over a week after the storm. Removing 7 tons of oak, tarping, and water mitigation has nearly depleted my on hand funds. We still need longterm lodging, logistics, housing for our pets, and up-front replacement cost of essentials. Not to mention the eventual hurricane deductible is leaving me in a difficult spot financially.

We are hoping to get financial assistance in whatever way friends and acquaintances can provide while we begin the long rebuilding process.

God bless and thank you for your prayers and assistance

