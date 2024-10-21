Show Steve that God Sees Him & Loves Him!

We recently flew out to TX to attend a Christian Conference in Fort Worth. We asked Steve to join us. Steve is not a Christian believer, YET! He’s been resistant to the Gospel because he thinks many Christians are hypocrites. We’ve been praying for Steve for years and recently sense the Lord working on his heart. Our weekend together was encouraging—yet also heartbreaking.

Steve drives a 2006 Buick sedan. He transfers from his self-propelled wheelchair and then disassembles his chair throwing it into the rear seat. This is a difficult and painful task, and as a result Steve has had two rotator cuff surgeries. Our two-day conference had several hour-long breaks in which we did not leave the campus because it was too difficult for Steve to get in and out of the car multiple times. So instead, we sat in the TX heat on the curb in the parking lot and waited for the doors to open for the next session. Again, this was a painful task for Steve, and heartbreaking for me to watch. I know as Steve ages things will only become more difficult.

All this to say, I now feel led to do something for Steve and see how God responds! I invite you to give any dollar amount large or small to help provide Steve with a wheelchair van.

Meet Steve--my husband’s friend since 8th grade. Forty-four years ago, at age 21, Steve was the passenger in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Steve is fully disabled, yet has stayed independent all these years. He lives alone in his home in Temple, Texas.