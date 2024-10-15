2nd year PCLC and mission trip

I am in an exciting season of learning! This is my second year of PCLC and I am eager to see what this year will have in-store for me. Last year the Lord did a lot of pruning and taking me into a deeper relationship with Him and his word.

I have been a single mom for 15+ years. Is was the most challenging but rewarding years of my life. Now that my girls are young adults, I get to enjoy watching them live life. Which also means I get discover parts of me and explore my walk with the Lord from a new and exciting place.

I wanted to create this fundraising platform so that my friends abd family can partner with me, sew a seed, and invest in this season of my life. I am greatful for any amount. And if giving isn't an option I will gladly appreciate prayers! They are just as valuable to me.

Any fund given will go towards school and my missions trip. I got to go to reynosa Mexico at the end of second year which was may of 2024. It was such a life changing experience. We saw healings, salvation and we became one with the amazing team of kaleo international. I am so excited to go back:)

Please reach out to me of you would like to give other ways or have an questions. 360.721.0501