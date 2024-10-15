Campaign Image

2nd year PCLC and mission trip

Campaign created by Susana Anaya

Campaign funds will be received by Susana Anaya

I am in an exciting season of learning! This is my second year of PCLC and I am eager to see what this year will have in-store for me. Last year the Lord did a lot of pruning and taking me into a deeper relationship with Him and his word. 

I have been a single mom for 15+ years. Is was the most challenging but rewarding years of my life. Now that my girls are young adults, I get to enjoy watching them live life. Which also means I get discover parts of me and explore my walk with the Lord from a new and exciting place.

 I wanted to create this fundraising platform so that my friends abd family can partner with me, sew a seed, and invest in this season of my life. I am greatful for any amount. And if giving isn't an option I will gladly appreciate prayers! They are just as valuable to me.

Any fund given will go towards school and my missions trip. I got to go to reynosa Mexico at the end of second year which was may of 2024. It was such a life changing experience. We saw healings, salvation and we became one with the amazing team of kaleo international. I am so excited to go back:)

Please reach out to me of you would like to give other ways or have an questions. 360.721.0501 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Enjoy Your 2nd Mission Trip Sister 🤗💕

Updates

Update #1

December 19th, 2024

Hi! I have had people donating to my campaign here and outside of here. I am now down to only needing $1200 more dollars 

Prayer Requests

