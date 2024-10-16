Support for Bridgette Carter after apartment fire

On October 12th, 2024, Bridgette received a phone call no one wants to receive. She was informed that her apartment building was completely engulfed in flames. At the time, she was five hours away visiting her sister in North Dakota. After receiving the phone call she immediately started driving home. Her beloved cats, Samantha (13.5) and Stix (5 months) were in the apartment as far as she knew. A friend had opened the door in an attempt to give the cats a way to safety even though the entire building was already burning. Friends of Bridgette went to the area searching and hoping that both cats had escaped through the door. After tirelessly searching the area, they approached a firefighter and informed them that there may still be two cats in the apartment.

By this time the fire department had successfully put the fire out. Two fire fighters went in to attempt to locate both Stix and Samantha. Within 20 minutes we were informed that both cats were indeed still in the apartment but were deceased most likely due to smoke inhalation as they were in areas that are not touched by the fire. After clearing it with the fire Marshall, they retrieved both cats so that when Bridgette got back to town she would be able to say her last good byes to them both.

To say the least Bridgette is devastated not only by losing everything in the fire but more so about losing her precious kitties. She is trying her best to deal with everything right now and not letting the absolute loss rule her as a whole. Luckily she had renters insurance, but that insurance only covers the material items she lost.

We are raising funds for her to help overcome the burden of starting over from scratch, cover cremation cost of her kitties and their memorial boxes and help building towards finding a new home.