Lindsey’s Spring Break Mission Trip to Guatemala

This will be Lindsey’s third trip to Guatemala with South Tulsa Baptist students over Spring Break 2025. They will stay in Antigua, Guatemala and serve in the farming community of Santa Maria de Jesus. They will work closely with mission partners at Campos de Suenos to serve the children, workers, and parents of this community.

Lindsey has loved serving in Guatemala, and looks forward to returning this year. Please consider donating to the cost of Lindsey’s trip. By partnering with her, you will be helping people in Guatemala to hear the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

We are very grateful for your prayers and support.