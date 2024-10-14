Campaign Image

Lindsey’s Spring Break Mission Trip to Guatemala

This will be Lindsey’s third trip to Guatemala with South Tulsa Baptist students over Spring Break 2025. They will stay in Antigua, Guatemala and serve in the farming community of Santa Maria de Jesus. They will work closely with mission partners at Campos de Suenos to serve the children, workers, and parents of this community.

Lindsey has loved serving in Guatemala, and looks forward to returning this year. Please consider donating to the cost of Lindsey’s trip. By partnering with her, you will be helping people in Guatemala to hear the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. 

We are very grateful for your prayers and support.

Recent Donations
Lisa Schombert
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Have fun and take lots of pictures!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Share your beautiful smile and be the heart and hands of God. May you and your mission team make a loving difference.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for the generous donation! God bless you, Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

The Jacobs Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Lindsey! Thank you for serving Him!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! Your support means a lot! I’m thankful for you guys! Love, Lindsey " By Kathleen Wise

Pat and Dennis Madea
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Will be praying for you, Lindsey. May God be with you always.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your prayers and donation! I’m so excited to go back to Guatemala! God bless you! Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise

Lisa Parker
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God is using you for his work. Thank you for serving Him!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! Your support is truly a blessing. God bless you! Lindsey- 💕" By Kathleen Wise

Bob and Jill
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so proud of you!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your support for my trip. I am looking forward to it. God bless you both! Lindsey- 💕" By Kathleen Wise

Hackett
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You are such a a light! Go shine bright!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! Your support means a lot. Love, Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise

