Lindsey’s Spring Break Mission Trip to Guatemala

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by Kathleen Wise
This will be Lindsey’s third trip to Guatemala with South Tulsa Baptist students over Spring Break 2025. They will stay in Antigua, Guatemala and serve in the farming community of Santa Maria de Jesus. They will work closely with mission partners at Campos de Suenos to serve the children, workers, and parents of this community.
Lindsey has loved serving in Guatemala, and looks forward to returning this year. Please consider donating to the cost of Lindsey’s trip. By partnering with her, you will be helping people in Guatemala to hear the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
We are very grateful for your prayers and support.
Have fun and take lots of pictures!!
Share your beautiful smile and be the heart and hands of God. May you and your mission team make a loving difference.
"Thank you so much for the generous donation! God bless you, Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise
We love you Lindsey! Thank you for serving Him!
"Thank you so much! Your support means a lot! I’m thankful for you guys! Love, Lindsey " By Kathleen Wise
Will be praying for you, Lindsey. May God be with you always.
"Thank you for your prayers and donation! I’m so excited to go back to Guatemala! God bless you! Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise
God is using you for his work. Thank you for serving Him!
"Thank you so much! Your support is truly a blessing. God bless you! Lindsey- 💕" By Kathleen Wise
We are so proud of you!!
"Thank you for your support for my trip. I am looking forward to it. God bless you both! Lindsey- 💕" By Kathleen Wise
You are such a a light! Go shine bright!
"Thank you so much! Your support means a lot. Love, Lindsey" By Kathleen Wise
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.