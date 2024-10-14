Helping with costs for kidney transplant

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,420
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Curtiss
Early in 2024 I was diagnosed with End stage renal disease. I have been doing 10 hour long dialysis treatments every day since April 2024 and my only hope to get off of dialysis is to get a kidney transplant. There is a lot of expenses associated with my current treatments, the process of transplant evaluations, and post operation meds are about $4,000/month. I would greatly appreciate any help that my community, friends and family can offer.
Don’t fear, because I am with you; don’t be afraid, for I am your GOD. I will strengthen you, I will surely help you; I will hold you with my righteous strong hand. Isaiah 41:10
Behold, I will bring it health & cure, & I will cure them, & will reveal unto them the abundance of peace & truth. Jeremiah 33:6
Keeping you in my prayers
God Bless You Brother
Peter 2:24 By His wounds you have been healed.
Exodus 15:26 I am the Lord, your healer.
Praying for your health!
God bless
“Todo lo puedo en Cristo que me fortalece” filipenses 4:13 Te amo 💕
Esperemos que todo salga bien DTB
GOD IS GOOD! ALL THE TIME
God is in control, let go and let God
