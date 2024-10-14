Helping with costs for kidney transplant

Early in 2024 I was diagnosed with End stage renal disease. I have been doing 10 hour long dialysis treatments every day since April 2024 and my only hope to get off of dialysis is to get a kidney transplant. There is a lot of expenses associated with my current treatments, the process of transplant evaluations, and post operation meds are about $4,000/month. I would greatly appreciate any help that my community, friends and family can offer.