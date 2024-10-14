Campaign Image

Helping with costs for kidney transplant

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,420

Campaign created by Christopher Curtiss

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Curtiss

Helping with costs for kidney transplant

Early in 2024 I was diagnosed with End stage renal disease. I have been doing 10 hour long dialysis treatments every day since April 2024 and my only hope to get off of dialysis is to get a kidney transplant. There is a lot of expenses associated with my current treatments, the process of transplant evaluations, and post operation meds are about $4,000/month. I would greatly appreciate any help that my community, friends and family can offer. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Carmen Sister
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lue Mayra Fav
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Don’t fear, because I am with you; don’t be afraid, for I am your GOD. I will strengthen you, I will surely help you; I will hold you with my righteous strong hand. Isaiah 41:10

Wanda Pique
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Behold, I will bring it health & cure, & I will cure them, & will reveal unto them the abundance of peace & truth. Jeremiah 33:6

Terri
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Mayda Alejandro
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in my prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless You Brother

irene
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Peter 2:24 By His wounds you have been healed.

Wela Mela
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Exodus 15:26 I am the Lord, your healer.

Elsa E Alicea
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your health!

Diego and Robert
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keith Hendricks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Evelyn
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

“Todo lo puedo en Cristo que me fortalece” filipenses 4:13 Te amo 💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Esperemos que todo salga bien DTB

Amareliz Alejandro
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

GOD IS GOOD! ALL THE TIME

Mayra and Chemp
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

God is in control, let go and let God

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo