Liberty University Nursing Kenya 2025

Hello my name is Zophia Grant and the Lord has presented another opportunity for me to go to Africa! This time I will be joining Liberty University's School of Nursing to serve in Nairobi, Kenya over my Spring break. This trip will take place March 6th-18th where we will be providing personal care to children, the surrounding community, as well as sharing the love of Christ to those who may not be reached. We will be partnering with Happy Life Mission, a ministry that provides holistic care, education, and a home for abandoned children. Happy Life Children's Home has rescued over 997 abandoned babies and have given them a second chance at life.

In Kenya we will be conducting inpatient and outpatient services, surgical intervention, and emergency triage to a country with limited access to healthcare. We will also be providing daily care to about 75 kids under the age of 3 and providing education to the staff and teachers of the children's home and school. We will be assisting with feedings, health assessments, surgical experiences and education and finally we will be providing healthcare at clinics held in impoverished and rural areas.

I am so excited to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Kenya! The Lord is moving mightily across the nations and it is my joy to be His ambassador!