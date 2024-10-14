Derek Rhine Dominican Republic Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $210
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hello! My name is Derek and I will be going to the Dominican Republic with Grace Community Church of York for my third time! We will be working with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic to build a chapel for the local church, and to serve and spread the Gospel in the local community. The trip is March 1st-8th next year in 2025. I am excited to go o this trip again, because the other two times that I went I had an awesome experience, and saw the effect that we had on the local community, which makes me want to go again! I pray that you would consider supporting me first in prayer for this trip, as well as supporting me financially if you feel led!
Thanks!
Praying for your trip, Derek! That you are able to spread God’s love to others and be a light where it is dim. Praying for safety and that you grow in your own faith as well!
Go expand the kingdom!
