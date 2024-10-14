Derek Rhine Dominican Republic Mission Trip

Hello! My name is Derek and I will be going to the Dominican Republic with Grace Community Church of York for my third time! We will be working with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic to build a chapel for the local church, and to serve and spread the Gospel in the local community. The trip is March 1st-8th next year in 2025. I am excited to go o this trip again, because the other two times that I went I had an awesome experience, and saw the effect that we had on the local community, which makes me want to go again! I pray that you would consider supporting me first in prayer for this trip, as well as supporting me financially if you feel led!

Thanks!