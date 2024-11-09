Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,695
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly McGhee
Getting supplies to the hardest to reach NC residents by using horses and pack strings. Cold/wet weather gear, food, water, sleeping bags, tents, tarps, trauma supplies. Plus providing farrier services where needed.
Horses are coming from Idaho with pack teams. Farriers and supplies from Florida. We are linking up with teams from California and Texas with off-road machines and heavy equipment.
Funds raised will provide for transportation costs, feed for animals and supplies that are not donated.
We are most needed in the mountains where vehicles can't get to. It's slow moving and many trips will be needed before winter. Medical supplies, food, water, water straws, tents, water clothes etc. are our main focus.
Expecting to be in NC by the end of next week October 25th.
God Bless our mission and we pray for those in need.
Love and prayers from New Hampshire.
Keep on Rocking! Pucci's Pub
Godspeed NC Mounted Relief! May all your efforts be safely guided by God almighty. Please give those wonderful mountain men, women and children a BIG Texas hug for me. Thank you, NC Mounted Relief for your big hearts! I hope my small donation helps.
God bless the efforts of all those who help. May God provide for all those in need at this difficult moment in time.🙏
May God guide you and help you through this ministry in Jesus Christ Name, Amen
We pray for your safety and guidance from the Lord.
Praying for the team’s safety through this mission. Also praying for all those still stuck in this awful position that they get the needed help they need to recover.
Tides Medical in honor of Ben and Shariann Kimball
I so wish I could do more for these poor people. I will gather up as much cold weather shirts in my closet that I can find.. God bless you Kelly, be careful up there.
We The Mount Dora Bistro team are sending hugs of strength paired with our love for your safety and fortitude.
November 9th, 2024
Good morning everyone! I wanted to share an update of our efforts.
We got into a lot of areas that no one had been to. Crossed streams and traversed the mountainside looking for lost or missing people. We also surveyed the damage for recovery and rebuilding teams still working below.
These folks are the strongest most stoic people I've ever met. Men and women who are literally homeless, serving their community, going to sleep in tents or at a friends or family members house.
We are back in Florida now with a strong knowledge of what's needed in NC. Although we can't build a house for everyone, we are going to build one house for a man who lost everything.
We are going back in December!
God bless!
Thank you for your support!
November 2nd, 2024
Thank you all for your loving donations to our NC Mounted Relief!
Our mission has been very successful. We dropped medical supplies to a field hospital in Bee Log, pants, shirts, boots and comfort supplies in Geen Mountain at Whitson's General Store, and all of our clothing, tents, shoes, extra boots, tarps, bedding and sleeping bags at Zion Babtist Church in Grren Mountain. We were also able to donate a horse shoeing to a wonderful couple in Claremont.
We're being utilized as a recon team to locate areas that aren't accessible by vehicles. We've prayed for folks, been prayed for, donated bibles and American flags. The folks up here are very appreciative and are tough as nails considering the devastation.
We've seen crews from Ca., Miss., Al., SC., Ga., Wis. and Fl. Most of these men are Christian and are as loving and hard working as you could ever find!
Praise God!
