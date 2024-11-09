NC Mounted Relief

Getting supplies to the hardest to reach NC residents by using horses and pack strings. Cold/wet weather gear, food, water, sleeping bags, tents, tarps, trauma supplies. Plus providing farrier services where needed.

Horses are coming from Idaho with pack teams. Farriers and supplies from Florida. We are linking up with teams from California and Texas with off-road machines and heavy equipment.

Funds raised will provide for transportation costs, feed for animals and supplies that are not donated.

We are most needed in the mountains where vehicles can't get to. It's slow moving and many trips will be needed before winter. Medical supplies, food, water, water straws, tents, water clothes etc. are our main focus.

Expecting to be in NC by the end of next week October 25th.

God Bless our mission and we pray for those in need.