Support Norman’s Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $6,872
Those of us who know Norman Gonzales & his wife, Sonia, have been witnessing their unwavering faith in God since his cancer diagnosis in January of 2024. It was already at Stage 4 when found - Leiomysarcoma, a very rare form of cancer with lung metastasis.
Norman decided on a healing path that focuses on giving his body the right condition and environment. He started doing this by radically following natural, non-toxic remedies. While the treatments appear to be helpful as he’s beaten the odds of his prognosis, they are quite expensive. Without saying the obvious, Norman and Sonia’s financial resources have been depleted. We would like to appeal to their family and friends to help raise some funds for Norman’s continued alternative treatments. As his treatments are dependent on the amount of cash they have on hand, PLEASE HELP AS SOON AS YOU CAN. Any amount will be greatly appreciated and for sure will be multiplied several times over by our God who provides.
In Norman’s own words, “…Cancer is a dreadful disease, and I aspire to raise awareness among individuals and communities regarding its profound financial, emotional, and physical impacts, as well as the significance of prevention.”
We are thinking of you and praying for God to take control.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Norman and the entire family as we pray for a complete recovery. Your neighbors, Spencer and Brenda
Praying for His healing mercies
Y'all are in my thoughts
Praying for Peace and Comfort.
God Bless you both! Healing, peace and love.
Our prayers for Norman
Praying for you Kuya
My prayers are with you always
Praying for God’s healing power to work in Norman’s life.
Praying without ceasing for your complete healing kuya Norman! Together our prayers will be answered!
Praying for strength for you and your family
Sending love and healing energy prayers
I love you hetoy keep your dad and yourself strong !
October 16th, 2024
From Norman
”The CT scan findings from last week indicated more metastasis to my pelvic region, which was absent three months before, as well as a slight increase in the size of my many lung lesions. The rapid growth of the esophageal mass from 4 mm to 1.4 cm is also concerning. I experience intermittent aches and pains, and my breathing is occasionally shallow. Aside from that, I am adhering to my daily regimen, which includes a two-mile walk each morning.”
October 14th, 2024
The latest scan showed that there are nodules now on his esophagus which is why he now has a more labored breathing.
