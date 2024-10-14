Support Norman’s Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

Those of us who know Norman Gonzales & his wife, Sonia, have been witnessing their unwavering faith in God since his cancer diagnosis in January of 2024. It was already at Stage 4 when found - Leiomysarcoma, a very rare form of cancer with lung metastasis.

Norman decided on a healing path that focuses on giving his body the right condition and environment. He started doing this by radically following natural, non-toxic remedies. While the treatments appear to be helpful as he’s beaten the odds of his prognosis, they are quite expensive. Without saying the obvious, Norman and Sonia’s financial resources have been depleted. We would like to appeal to their family and friends to help raise some funds for Norman’s continued alternative treatments. As his treatments are dependent on the amount of cash they have on hand, PLEASE HELP AS SOON AS YOU CAN. Any amount will be greatly appreciated and for sure will be multiplied several times over by our God who provides.

In Norman’s own words, “…Cancer is a dreadful disease, and I aspire to raise awareness among individuals and communities regarding its profound financial, emotional, and physical impacts, as well as the significance of prevention.”