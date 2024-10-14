Help Save Jelly's Life

So far Jellys surgery has been a success! She had a double inguinal hernia with bowel entrapment, 1 on lower left and 1 on lower right. When the surgeon called to tell me that in the middle of her surgey my heart stopped. She's still has alot of healing to do. And let me say this little energy ball is not happy she has to be restricted lol she's ready to be a puppy again. My family and I will forever be greatful to you all for giving Jelly a chance at life. We still have a few more post op appointments. 1 this week and 1 next week so keep the prayers coming we all the good energy we can get!! We are still trying to reach our goal to get the rest of the vet bills and emergency care visits. Thank you all so much ❤️ ❤️❤️

UPDATE: She is in surgery the surgeon called because she has another one on the right side just as big as the left side. He said its another $300-400. He asked if i wanted him to do it and i said yes. Even though he knows we had to raise the money. If we dont come up with the extra we will not get her back i cant stop crying. Why is the happening why why why 😢😓

Jelly is an 11 week old Boston Terrier/Chihuahua mix who has developed a very rare inguinal hernia with bowel entrapment. She needs to have surgery to fix the hernia and save her life. Her prognosis without is death. She is the sweetest lil ball of energy. We got her when she was 7 weeks old. She's only been a part of our family for 4 weeks but has made such a great impact. She has been put under 2 times to manually maneuver the bowels back inside but this is only a temporary fix and only lasts for about 24 hours before it pops out again. We are at a loss on what to do and where to turn. If you could find it in your hearts to help us save her life we will be eternally greatful. She deserves a chance at life! Everytime she gets put under to manually push it back costs about $750, not to mention is very traumatic for her. The life saving surgey costs between $5500-$6500. This is our last hope to save Jellys life 🙏

UPDATE: Animal Medical Care Center can do the surgery for $900-$1020. I'm crying tears of relief. We are so close thank you all so much!