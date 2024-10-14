Help Save Jelly's Life

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,108
Campaign funds will be received by Diana Metze
So far Jellys surgery has been a success! She had a double inguinal hernia with bowel entrapment, 1 on lower left and 1 on lower right. When the surgeon called to tell me that in the middle of her surgey my heart stopped. She's still has alot of healing to do. And let me say this little energy ball is not happy she has to be restricted lol she's ready to be a puppy again. My family and I will forever be greatful to you all for giving Jelly a chance at life. We still have a few more post op appointments. 1 this week and 1 next week so keep the prayers coming we all the good energy we can get!! We are still trying to reach our goal to get the rest of the vet bills and emergency care visits. Thank you all so much ❤️ ❤️❤️
UPDATE: She is in surgery the surgeon called because she has another one on the right side just as big as the left side. He said its another $300-400. He asked if i wanted him to do it and i said yes. Even though he knows we had to raise the money. If we dont come up with the extra we will not get her back i cant stop crying. Why is the happening why why why 😢😓
Jelly is an 11 week old Boston Terrier/Chihuahua mix who has developed a very rare inguinal hernia with bowel entrapment. She needs to have surgery to fix the hernia and save her life. Her prognosis without is death. She is the sweetest lil ball of energy. We got her when she was 7 weeks old. She's only been a part of our family for 4 weeks but has made such a great impact. She has been put under 2 times to manually maneuver the bowels back inside but this is only a temporary fix and only lasts for about 24 hours before it pops out again. We are at a loss on what to do and where to turn. If you could find it in your hearts to help us save her life we will be eternally greatful. She deserves a chance at life! Everytime she gets put under to manually push it back costs about $750, not to mention is very traumatic for her. The life saving surgey costs between $5500-$6500. This is our last hope to save Jellys life 🙏
UPDATE: Animal Medical Care Center can do the surgery for $900-$1020. I'm crying tears of relief. We are so close thank you all so much!
Hope for a full speedy recovery. My hopes and prayers are with you all.
Best wishes for your puppy.
Pray for the best, so that Jelly will live a good life.
Sending love and good wishes to your Jelly
Prayers for Jelly
Youngstown Strong
PRAYING
God bless you sweet Jelly
For Jelly with love
God bless you little girl. It'll be okay.
October 27th, 2024
Jelly had surgery on Oct 17th. They ended up having to repair 2 hernias not 1. She had 1 one each side of her lil belly. She had her 1st post op visit this past Thursday. I wanted to wait to post an update until we knew if it worked and she was gonna be ok. I am so happy to let you all know the surgery was a success! She's healing and she is going to live!! The surgery ended up being quite a bit more than expected. Along with the after care, her meds, and post check up visits. My baby girl is going to live because of all you caring people who donated. I've never been more touched or moved in ny life. I know she is greatful to all of you too. Leaving this up because the fight isn't over. They allowed me to make partial payment and we still need to come up with the rest. I was able to pay $998 from the donations. Her total ended up being $1485. Please keep her in your prayers for a fast no complication recovery. This lil furball is so lucky to have so many people care about her. Even now I am fighting back tears, happy tears of love. Thank you so much ❤️
Oh and she started raising her ears all the way up! Didn't think she could get any cuter but she did
October 14th, 2024
Heres some good news! Animal Medical Care Center said they can do her surgery for far less than MedVet. The estimate is $900-1050! Her "pants" are still holding her together for now. Feeling a lil more optimistic that's a much lower goal to reach! Thank you all for your support! Its still an emergency situation and needs done ASAP. Iwill continue to update as I know more. He confirmed if it pops out again her body can not handle another manual fix. This is the last chance to keep her alive.
October 14th, 2024
MedVet in Akron Ohio was able to manually get her bowels back inside last night. They made her "pants" to help hold her parts in place and a cone so she can not bite at her pants. She has to stay in a small carrier to limit her movement. Time is of the essence. They said her hernia is big, the largest for a small puppy they have ever seen. Thank to those helping to save her!! I will not quit fighting and trying to save her life. Bless you all!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.