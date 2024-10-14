Kayleigh Rhine Dominican Republic Mission

Greetings Friends and Family,

As many of you may know I am currently going to Lancaster Bible College. I have about a year and a half left of my undergrade studies in Early Childhood Education. Last spring I got accepted into the Early Childhood and Special Education master's program. This semester I am taking my first master's class, which I will continue to take over the next few semesters and stay for a fifth year to earn my masters. I am currently finishing my third season playing soccer at LBC and this past season I had the privilege of serving as one of the captains of the team. I’m so thankful for the wonderful opportunities and community that I have LBC.

I am also thankful for another opportunity I have this coming spring to go back to the Dominican Republic for a third time over my spring break. I will be going with a group of adults from my church, Grace Community Church, from March 1 to March 8. While there, we will be working with a group called TIME Ministries to build a chapel for Dominican Christians who need a place to meet. Also, we will have the opportunity to serve in a community through various ministry opportunities.

I am super excited about this opportunity to go on this Missions Trip for many reasons. It was an amazing experience the past two times I have been on this trip, and I cannot wait to go back to serve again. It was such a joy to see the impact that we had on the Dominican people. They had an even greater impact on me as I received and learned so much from them. The Lord worked in their lives, as well as my life, in amazing ways over those two trips and I cannot wait to see what he does this time.

The reason why I’m writing to you is because I was wondering if you would consider supporting me through financial support and/or prayer support. I need to raise $2200 towards the cost of the trip. Thank you so much for your support!

In Christ,

Kayleigh Rhine