Kayleigh Rhine Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $190
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church
Greetings Friends and Family,
As many of you may know I am currently going to Lancaster Bible College. I have about a year and a half left of my undergrade studies in Early Childhood Education. Last spring I got accepted into the Early Childhood and Special Education master's program. This semester I am taking my first master's class, which I will continue to take over the next few semesters and stay for a fifth year to earn my masters. I am currently finishing my third season playing soccer at LBC and this past season I had the privilege of serving as one of the captains of the team. I’m so thankful for the wonderful opportunities and community that I have LBC.
I am also thankful for another opportunity I have this coming spring to go back to the Dominican Republic for a third time over my spring break. I will be going with a group of adults from my church, Grace Community Church, from March 1 to March 8. While there, we will be working with a group called TIME Ministries to build a chapel for Dominican Christians who need a place to meet. Also, we will have the opportunity to serve in a community through various ministry opportunities.
I am super excited about this opportunity to go on this Missions Trip for many reasons. It was an amazing experience the past two times I have been on this trip, and I cannot wait to go back to serve again. It was such a joy to see the impact that we had on the Dominican people. They had an even greater impact on me as I received and learned so much from them. The Lord worked in their lives, as well as my life, in amazing ways over those two trips and I cannot wait to see what he does this time.
The reason why I’m writing to you is because I was wondering if you would consider supporting me through financial support and/or prayer support. I need to raise $2200 towards the cost of the trip. Thank you so much for your support!
In Christ,
Kayleigh Rhine
Enjoy your travels! I hope you are doing well! : )
May the Lord bless you all
Blessings on your efforts during this upcoming trip!
So excited for what the Lord will do through you on this trip Kay!!
For my Slaycon who loves the Lord and lives out her life completely devoted to Christ. This is an exciting trip! Cant wait to hear all about it.
