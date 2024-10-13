Help Burleson Trucking Rise from Hurricane

September 27, 2024, Hurricane Helene destroyed our family business as it did to so many in the mountains of Western NC. My husband, Tony Burleson, lost everything it takes to run the business. Burleson Trucking & Grading, Inc. has existed for more than 35 years and done so much for so many in our community and working for the NCDOT. This was our whole livelihood. Insurance companies wouldn't allow us insurance on the building because of the location. We only had liability insurance on some of the trucks because, as we all know, insurance is expensive and we only had what we could afford. We never dreamed it could all be taken away in one day with such a catastrophic event. Hurricanes of this measure aren't really heard of in the mountains of NC to the extent that Hurricane Helene hit. This has been one of the most challenging times we've faced. We will not get any help from FEMA or haven't found any resources that can help. This is our last resort. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been lost with all the equipment and building. Any donations will go to rebuilding the business by purchasing equipment, trucks, tools, and the building and will be so helpful and beyond appreciated. Thank you in advance from our most sincerity.







