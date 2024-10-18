Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Keep Sage Home

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,865

Campaign created by Kimberly Dias

Campaign funds will be received by Brianna Rakoski-Calvin

Keep Sage Home

The Calvin family received a little blessing from God 4.5 years ago that they never knew or expected they needed. That little blessing was Sage Francis. A beautiful little boy that didn’t ask to be brought into this world and certainly didn’t ask to be put into foster care at 11 days old. He also didn’t ask to be taken in by a family who would love him like he was blood. Like he was their everything. But he didn’t have to ask for that- God knew he was special and deserved it. What he does not deserve is to have this love, this life, this community stripped away from him. He doesn’t deserve to sleep at night in a strangers home who he hasn’t spent time with (not even virtually) for over a year. A stranger that he can’t communicate with because they speak different languages. A stranger that didnt even want him when he was born. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the judge ruled on Friday, October 11, 2024. Over the next month, DCF is making a transition plan to send Sage back to his bio Dad. 

 Please, join us in the fight to keep Sage home, really home- with the Calvin Family. They will need an excellent family attorney to appeal this terrible and traumatic decision. Any amount will help. We thank you so much. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Ann and Gary Stacey
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole, Margie and Family Our prayers and love are with you all

Diamond Sanders
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

All goes well..

Anne Marie Fillion
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa Nickerson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole Garnett
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Grammy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you so much. Sage

KatieMessner LiamMallard
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Daevyn Silva
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

70/30. Praying Sage stays with his family that he’s known and loved his whole life!

Fluegel Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep Sage Home. He is where he belongs. Love you all. ❤️ ❤️

Jennifer Brady
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Joy
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

70/30! Keep Sage home

Gretchen Tondorf
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight the good fight for that beautiful boy. Reunification is one thing. Taking a boy from the only family he knows is another. Sending so much love and strength.

Trisha draper
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for sage and his family that he stays where he belongs

Gary Christine Pittsley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping your family in our prayers xoxo

lucy pesta
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Ms Bliss
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Saying prayers for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Paige Balley
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

The Andrews
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Please know that we will continue to pray for Sage to stay with the only family he knows, loves and belongs with. Love you Nicole.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

70/30 Fundraiser!

October 18th, 2024

Happy Friday Everyone!! Its 70/30 raffle time!!

RULES:

  1. $10 to enter your name on the spinning wheel ONCE
  2. Unlimited entries allowed. Example: $30 will get your name on the wheel 3 times
  3. When placing your donation, please write in the comments your name and specify that your donation is for the 70/30 raffle 
  4. Raffle will last thru the weekend and the winner will be picked Monday morning at 830AM
  5. Winner gets 30% of the money raised during the 72hr period! 
Let’s make light of this very hard situation and have some fun!

RAFFLE STARTS NOW! 
Update 70/30 Fundraiser! Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo