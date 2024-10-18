The Calvin family received a little blessing from God 4.5 years ago that they never knew or expected they needed. That little blessing was Sage Francis. A beautiful little boy that didn’t ask to be brought into this world and certainly didn’t ask to be put into foster care at 11 days old. He also didn’t ask to be taken in by a family who would love him like he was blood. Like he was their everything. But he didn’t have to ask for that- God knew he was special and deserved it. What he does not deserve is to have this love, this life, this community stripped away from him. He doesn’t deserve to sleep at night in a strangers home who he hasn’t spent time with (not even virtually) for over a year. A stranger that he can’t communicate with because they speak different languages. A stranger that didnt even want him when he was born. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the judge ruled on Friday, October 11, 2024. Over the next month, DCF is making a transition plan to send Sage back to his bio Dad.

Please, join us in the fight to keep Sage home, really home- with the Calvin Family. They will need an excellent family attorney to appeal this terrible and traumatic decision. Any amount will help. We thank you so much.