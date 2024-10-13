Midweek Ministry Hurricane Relief Fund

Raised:
Nearly four years ago the Lord called our family to do something that many viewed as foolish. We sold nearly everything we owned and bought a bus. After three years of building, our new home on wheels was complete (mostly). Soon after, we set out on our maiden voyage to Florida. We had a glimpse of why God was calling us here, but not the totality. It soon became clear.
As you know, Hurricane Helene followed by Hurricane Milton came ashore and created devastation across many states. I have seen many news reports of hurricanes in the past, but being present for one gives you a completely different perspective. Those who aren't here are insulated from the widespread damage that affects everyone. Sure, you can see it on TV, but to walk down the road and see dozens of trees across the road and on homes is surreal. The effect of power outages, fuel and water shortages takes a toll on the body and soul.
There is something amazing though! The comradery among neighbors is encouraging. We all chipped in and helped each other. We were blessed as we and our neighbors didn't have any significant damage. Some were not so fortunate.
And that brings me to what this campaign is really about. There are many families that slip through the cracks. The need is so great, there isn't enough help to meet it all. We are grateful that God prepared us to bring the bus into any situation; equipped with solar, a generator and fresh water tank, we now understand why He called us here at this time.
Help us help those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are boots on the ground right now and could use your support. All of your donations are being used to buy tools and materials to help people put their homes back together, to feed families, workers and volunteers. We have a group of volunteers coming from Ohio, and we are working with local pastors here in the greater Tampa and St. Pete areas to connect with people in dire need, in circumstances they can’t tackle on their own.
October 23rd, 2024
Work has begun at the Peavyhouse residence!
Reinforcements arrived Monday all of the way from Ohio. The Fisher family and Corbin family came ready work.
Prior to reconstruction, Matt had a lot of demo completed. Fans, air conditioning and a dehumidifier nearly have things dried out.
I was especially blessed by all the kids helping as well. They all chipped in and got the yard cleaned up.
Special thanks to Redeemer Church in Riverview for allowing us to set up basecamp there.
We will continue to post updates in the coming days.
October 16th, 2024
Hello Everyone,
I want to give you an update regarding a family here in the Tampa, FL area.
We recently had the opportunity to meet Matt. This past weekend we put a message out offering help with clean up after the hurricanes came through. A friend of Matt's replied and put us in touch with him.
I toured Matt's property on Monday. The nearby river came out of it's banks and flooded the neighborhood. The lower level of his 1st floor (pictured) took on over two feet of water. His garage had the entire ridge cap ripped off and sustained damage to the roof sheeting and structure. The driveway was washed out in several areas as well. In short, it did a lot of damage.
As a result, his family has been displaced until the living area of the home is cleaned up and repaired.
I want to share a little bit about Matt. Matt is Head of School for the Tampa Bay Christian School. He is responsible for 400 + students. He also is tasked with fundraising and finding a new school location due to the schools growth. The school was also affected and he has worked diligently to reopen the school. He really has his hands full.
Please financially help this ministry bless Matt's family. Lets get him back in his home as soon as possible!
Your financial support will go directly to purchase material and tools needed to complete this project as well as meals for volunteers.
