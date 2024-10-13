Midweek Ministry Hurricane Relief Fund

Nearly four years ago the Lord called our family to do something that many viewed as foolish. We sold nearly everything we owned and bought a bus. After three years of building, our new home on wheels was complete (mostly). Soon after, we set out on our maiden voyage to Florida. We had a glimpse of why God was calling us here, but not the totality. It soon became clear.

As you know, Hurricane Helene followed by Hurricane Milton came ashore and created devastation across many states. I have seen many news reports of hurricanes in the past, but being present for one gives you a completely different perspective. Those who aren't here are insulated from the widespread damage that affects everyone. Sure, you can see it on TV, but to walk down the road and see dozens of trees across the road and on homes is surreal. The effect of power outages, fuel and water shortages takes a toll on the body and soul.

There is something amazing though! The comradery among neighbors is encouraging. We all chipped in and helped each other. We were blessed as we and our neighbors didn't have any significant damage. Some were not so fortunate.

And that brings me to what this campaign is really about. There are many families that slip through the cracks. The need is so great, there isn't enough help to meet it all. We are grateful that God prepared us to bring the bus into any situation; equipped with solar, a generator and fresh water tank, we now understand why He called us here at this time.

Help us help those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are boots on the ground right now and could use your support. All of your donations are being used to buy tools and materials to help people put their homes back together, to feed families, workers and volunteers. We have a group of volunteers coming from Ohio, and we are working with local pastors here in the greater Tampa and St. Pete areas to connect with people in dire need, in circumstances they can’t tackle on their own.













