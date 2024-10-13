Helene Relief Fund

After we visited some of the affected areas of NC and spending days with the residents. We asked what their needs are I decided to start this fund raiser. Many areas are still not accessible by roads and can only get supplies using ATV’s. I’d like to raise money to purchase and donate ATV’s, gas cans with gas and generators to those in the more remote areas. This will be donated to Volunteer Fire Departments to help the people. The devastation is unprecedented and heartbreaking. Anything you can contribute would be appreciated and I will put everything I do on FB and Instagram so you’ll see exactly where and how it’s distributed.