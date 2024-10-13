Campaign Image

Cover costs to help strays find homes

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $630

Campaign created by Lacey Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Lacey Anderson

If the stray, dumped and neglected animals in Shackelford County is something would like to help with, please consider donating. We want to support the city's efforts to keep them off the streets but we need help! This fundraisers helps cover the cost of food, vet bills, and supplies to support foster and adoptive families. 

Fosters are crucial in order to keep the dogs out of the city pound, where the have 7-10 days to be adopted before taken to be euthanized. 

Would you like to help? Here's what we need:

  • donors to help pay for vet checkups
  • donors to help pay for quality dog food
  • loving homes to foster or adopt
  • pet supplies (collars, food bowls, toys, beds, harnesses, dog houses, kennels, chew toys, safe treats, etc)
  • volunteers to help us post current foster with pictures and updates
  • vetting potential adopters so they get a LOVING and FOREVER homes


Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Michaela Smith
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Skip Courtney
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

