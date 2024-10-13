Cover costs to help strays find homes

If the stray, dumped and neglected animals in Shackelford County is something would like to help with, please consider donating. We want to support the city's efforts to keep them off the streets but we need help! This fundraisers helps cover the cost of food, vet bills, and supplies to support foster and adoptive families.

Fosters are crucial in order to keep the dogs out of the city pound, where the have 7-10 days to be adopted before taken to be euthanized.

Would you like to help? Here's what we need:

donors to help pay for vet checkups

donors to help pay for quality dog food

loving homes to foster or adopt

pet supplies (collars, food bowls, toys, beds, harnesses, dog houses, kennels, chew toys, safe treats, etc)

volunteers to help us post current foster with pictures and updates

vetting potential adopters so they get a LOVING and FOREVER homes



