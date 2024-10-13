Cover costs to help strays find homes

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $630
Campaign funds will be received by Lacey Anderson
If the stray, dumped and neglected animals in Shackelford County is something would like to help with, please consider donating. We want to support the city's efforts to keep them off the streets but we need help! This fundraisers helps cover the cost of food, vet bills, and supplies to support foster and adoptive families.
Fosters are crucial in order to keep the dogs out of the city pound, where the have 7-10 days to be adopted before taken to be euthanized.
Would you like to help? Here's what we need:
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.