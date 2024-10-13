Campaign Image

Hanson Water Tower Trump Sign

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $5,932

Campaign created by John Gately

The Town of Hanson is imposing a $100 fine on a resident who is projecting "Trump 2024" image on the Town's water tower from their own nearby property.  Help pay the fine from now till election day.  The Town is sooooooo upset it is "working on a Cease and Desist order to present to the resident."  Hanson has hired a professional PR firm to issue a media statement.  The Town voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. 

Town media statement: "Highway Department employees have positioned a spotlight to shine on the water tower to dim the projection. Further measures are being considered at this time.

This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment. The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses."

Recent Donations
Mary W
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good fight and God bless! We stand with you!

Trump 2024
$ 12.00 USD
2 months ago

Genius. Go trump

Geoffrey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Encourage free speech, Don't stifle it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

“You’ve gotta stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything”. H/T Aaron Tippin

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark Shurett
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Frank Davidson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep the Lights of Freedom Burning

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My Baptist Minister grandfather used to say… “Stand for what you believe in, even if you’re the only one standing.” God bless you.

John Lannigan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jasper Walls
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Trump 2024

22 RUDSBORO RD
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Brilliant

Martha Jennings
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa C
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

VOTE TRUMP

