Hanson Water Tower Trump Sign

The Town of Hanson is imposing a $100 fine on a resident who is projecting "Trump 2024" image on the Town's water tower from their own nearby property. Help pay the fine from now till election day. The Town is sooooooo upset it is "working on a Cease and Desist order to present to the resident." Hanson has hired a professional PR firm to issue a media statement. The Town voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Town media statement: "Highway Department employees have positioned a spotlight to shine on the water tower to dim the projection. Further measures are being considered at this time.



This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment. The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses."