Funeral services for Tio Elias

Hello family and friends. I am reaching out to you regarding Tio Elias. Unfortunately, he is in hospice with a very advanced stage of cancer. As most of you know Tio Elias has no spouse or children. So here we are.

My mom, Millie or Milo, flew out to Puerto Rico to be next to her brother and assist him with arrangements and help put his affairs in order. It saddens me that the institution he is in believed he had no family, and they marked him as a ward of the state. Thankfully my mom was contacted and was informed of the situation, and now he is next to family during his final days.





We are asking for your help with the cost of the funeral and burial arrangements. He will be memorialized in Funeraria Shalom Memorial in Ponce, PR. You can donate in this campaign or directly to the funeral home. Their number is 787-848-4075. If you need or want further information please contact my mom ( Millie/Milo). On behalf of the Gracia family we thank you for all of your support.





Hola familia y amigos. Me comunico con usted con respecto a Tío Elías. Desafortunadamente, se encuentra en un centro de cuidados paliativos con un cáncer en una etapa muy avanzada. Como la mayoría de ustedes saben, el tío Elías no tiene cónyuge ni hijos. Así que aquí estamos.

Mi mamá, Millie o Milo, viajo a Puerto Rico para estar al lado de su hermano y ayudarlo con los arreglos y poner sus asuntos en orden. Me entristece que la institución en la que se encuentra creyera que no tenía familia y lo marcaron como tutelado del estado. Afortunadamente, contactaron a mi mamá y le informaron de la situación, y ahora está al lado de su familia durante sus últimos días.





Le pedimos su ayuda con el costo del funeral y los arreglos del entierro. Será conmemorado en la Funeraria Shalom Memorial en Ponce, PR. Puedes donar en esta campaña o directamente a la funeraria. Su número es 787-848-4075. Si necesita o desea más información, comuníquese con mi mamá (Millie/Milo). En nombre de la familia Gracia les agradecemos todo su apoyo.







