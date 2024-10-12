Iraq Mission Trip

I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to go on a mission trip to spread the love of Jesus in Iraq. During this mission trip, my team and I will be evangelizing and sharing the Gospel with Muslims, while also discipling new Christians. In order to go on this mission trip I need to raise $2,000 by December 19th. This money will be used for plane tickets, food, housing, and other supplies to help us for the duration of 10 days that we’ll be there. Any way of support or giving will be used for the Lord, and any amount that you can give will be very helpful. We ask for prayers and support for this trip. I’m looking forward to seeing what God is going to do through our group. Thank you for your prayers and support!