Iraq Mission Trip

I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to go on a mission trip to spread the love of Jesus in Iraq. During this mission trip, my team and I will be evangelizing and sharing the Gospel with Muslims, while also discipling  new Christians. In order to go on this mission trip I need to raise $2,000 by December 19th. This money will be used for plane tickets, food, housing, and other supplies to help us for the duration of 10 days that we’ll be there. Any way of support or giving will be used for the Lord, and any amount that you can give will be very helpful. We ask for prayers and support for this trip. I’m looking forward to seeing what God is going to do through our group. Thank you for your prayers and support!

Walkoviaks
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you and support you in your mission

Andrew Ledford
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Curtis Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Pitchford Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love and many prayers

Walkoviaks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you and support you in your mission

The Larssons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you brother in Christ!

Chris Bays
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Walkoviaks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you and support you in your mission

Charles McKinney
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Glad to sow good seeds in fertile ground. Bliss

Tim Helman
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I wanted to send a little something to encourage you! I'm excited for your trip and all God is going to do in your heart while you go! Stay soft to Him!

Aunt Leah and Uncle Austi
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Michael Barnes
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Si.

Nanee
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

