Supporting Taylor's battle with Cancer

Taylor is a 31 year old Daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend who blesses everyone and anyone she meets with her kind and giving spirit.

This was supposed to be the year of achieving goals, instead it has been a year of never ending challenges.



Many of you may already be aware of Taylor's story and the Journey we have been on at this point.

Unfortunately, Our family finds ourselves in a position to reach out for help.

For those that don't know the story, Please read on as there is an important message here.

Taylor went from losing her beloved pet Juno, to an electrical house fire that caused her to lose everything she has ever owned just this summer. Yet, She was more concerned over losing her baby blanket that I made for her when she was born than anything materialistic.

I raised a kid with a heart of gold

She needs to rebuild everything that she has lost, in order to fight cancer.

Taylor has just been recently diagnosed with an aggressive cancer called Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Please help Taylor fight her battle with Cancer, She needs all the love and support from everyone with help for medical costs, transportation and many many more other needs.



We love our TayDbear!!

and we want to Thank you all for your support and we hope you can share our story.

and Taylor's message to everyone that she wants to get out to the world is if Doctor's keep ignoring your symptoms or concerns, Please! Please keep pushing them and don't ever stop tryjng to be heard.