Tina Stover Dominican Republic Mission

I am excited to have the opportunity to go back to the Dominican Republic with a team from Grace Community Church of York to serve with Time Missions. The missions trip is March 1-8, 2025, and while we are there we will be building a chapel and sharing the love of Christ with a local community. This will be my third time serving in the DR, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with friends and seeing firsthand how God is working in the lives of the people there. We need prayer and financial support as we step out in faith to serve. Would you please consider supporting me and our team on this trip?



