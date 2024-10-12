Campaign Image

Tina Stover Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $1,280

Campaign created by Tina Stover

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York

Tina Stover Dominican Republic Mission

I am excited to have the opportunity to go back to the Dominican Republic with a team from Grace Community Church of York to serve with Time Missions. The missions trip is March 1-8, 2025, and while we are there we will be building a chapel and sharing the love of Christ with a local community. This will be my third time serving in the DR, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with friends and seeing firsthand how God is working in the lives of the people there. We need prayer and financial support as we step out in faith to serve. Would you please consider supporting me and our team on this trip? 


Recent Donations
Show:
Chip and Connie
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

Diane Gaspari
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Will be praying. Please send special prayer requests for this campaign.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 480.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo