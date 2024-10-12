HELP UNITE THOMAS WITH HIS FAMILY

My husband and I are organizing this fund for our dear family friend, Thomas Swen. He immigrated to the United States from Liberia, West Africa in 2016 leaving his wife Patience and two daughters, Sophia and Rachel home in Liberia.

Thomas had to wait five years to go through the legal system to become a U.S. Citizen before becoming eligible to send for his family. He became a citizen in January, 2023, Praise God it was such a beautiful ceremony and he spoke to the gathering of other immigrants and friends about his love of this country. This Christian man gave all the credit to the glory of God. This hard working man works 2 jobs at 2 different facilities as a nursing assistant to be able to save, and pay all his expenses all while living in Arizona. He was instrumental in giving my own mother love and companionship during the Covid outbreak when we were not allowed to see her. He became a very dear family friend.

Recently Thomas' wife and daughters' immigration applications were approved. Their visa process is currently in progress for them to join Thomas here in the U.S.!! This fund is intended to help the family pay for his family's plane tickets and other visa requirements.

Thomas even managed to buy a home for his family almost 3 years ago! He currently rents it out to offset his mortgage. We truly appreciate any help you can give to help manage the costs associated with bringing this Christian mans' family here to be with him at last!! Any amount you can give will help. Please share this with your family and friends too. Thank you in advance for all your help.



