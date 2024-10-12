Support Colin and Emily

Campaign Image

Our son Colin was in a serious car accident a couple of months ago. A logging truck ran a red light and plowed into the side of his truck when he was leaving a gas station. He sustained numerous injuries, including 5 broken ribs, and other major injuries across his upper body  

His attorney has initiated a lawsuit, but we all know the wheels of justice turn slowly  

He was out of work for about a month until his doctor cleared him to return. Between lack of a paycheck and additional medical expenses, this has created a real financial hardship for them.

We’re asking friends and loved ones to pray about contributing a little bit to help them through this tough spot. Please don’t feel obligated, and you won’t offend us if you can’t. We know times are tough for everyone these days.

We love you all and appreciate any help you can give. 

Recent Donations
Todd Isberner
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying God's provision and presence!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Colin and Emily

CJ Lusk
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Many blessings for a big comeback! The Kirby’s are legendary!

Zach
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sandee
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Laurie Salazar
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for quick and complete healing. xo

Jacquelyn Butler
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you both during this difficult time. Sending much love!

Therese Romano
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Larry Walters
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for God's healing touch on your body, Colin.

Allison Hache
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kevin Krueger
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Daniel and Krissy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you both. Hope this helps love you guys.

Scott and Trish
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope you get to feeling better soon.

