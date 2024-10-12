Support Colin and Emily

Our son Colin was in a serious car accident a couple of months ago. A logging truck ran a red light and plowed into the side of his truck when he was leaving a gas station. He sustained numerous injuries, including 5 broken ribs, and other major injuries across his upper body

His attorney has initiated a lawsuit, but we all know the wheels of justice turn slowly

He was out of work for about a month until his doctor cleared him to return. Between lack of a paycheck and additional medical expenses, this has created a real financial hardship for them.

We’re asking friends and loved ones to pray about contributing a little bit to help them through this tough spot. Please don’t feel obligated, and you won’t offend us if you can’t. We know times are tough for everyone these days.

We love you all and appreciate any help you can give.