Support Colin and Emily

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by David Kirby
Our son Colin was in a serious car accident a couple of months ago. A logging truck ran a red light and plowed into the side of his truck when he was leaving a gas station. He sustained numerous injuries, including 5 broken ribs, and other major injuries across his upper body
His attorney has initiated a lawsuit, but we all know the wheels of justice turn slowly
He was out of work for about a month until his doctor cleared him to return. Between lack of a paycheck and additional medical expenses, this has created a real financial hardship for them.
We’re asking friends and loved ones to pray about contributing a little bit to help them through this tough spot. Please don’t feel obligated, and you won’t offend us if you can’t. We know times are tough for everyone these days.
We love you all and appreciate any help you can give.
Praying God's provision and presence!
Praying for Colin and Emily
Many blessings for a big comeback! The Kirby’s are legendary!
Praying for quick and complete healing. xo
Praying for you both during this difficult time. Sending much love!
Praying for God's healing touch on your body, Colin.
Praying for you both. Hope this helps love you guys.
Hope you get to feeling better soon.
