Raising funds to help George Rempel

This is a fundraiser to help my dad, George Rempel with medical expenses as he’s being treated for cancer. Kidney cancer that metastasized to the lungs and badly to the brain. He is in Tijuana Mexico where he is getting treatments. Yes, he lives in Canada where medical care is “free”, but after several weeks of nonstop calls for appointments and referrals and not getting anywhere we as a family decided to go to Mexico. The doctors there are wonderful. Not only for the medical needs but very much into encouraging their parents spiritually. So inspite of him having access to “free” healthcare, he wasn’t getting any referrals, etc, so he now needs to pay out of pocket for the treatments in Mexico. If you feel led, please help him in easing the burden of the financial part. Every bit weather much or little is worth a lot. And above all keep him and us as a family in your prayers.