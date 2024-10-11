Help pay rent so we don't get evicted

I need help to keep my home so that me and my two grandkids don't get evicted, we have no where else to go except the streets. I'm really in need of this as soon as possible they have a court date set for next Wednesday October 16th I have tried other options and all are out of funds and I have used the main one already this year and can't use again. I lost my husband of 39 years last year. Thank you for your generosity!

That was a good chunk of my income gone I can barely make it by with what I have coming in from Disability and what I get for Widows pension.



Please anything you can help with I would appreciate it I need to raise a total of $1,500 to put with what I have raised so far.

God Bless everyone and hope you have a wonderful day.