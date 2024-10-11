Help pay rent so we don't get evicted

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Andrews
I need help to keep my home so that me and my two grandkids don't get evicted, we have no where else to go except the streets. I'm really in need of this as soon as possible they have a court date set for next Wednesday October 16th I have tried other options and all are out of funds and I have used the main one already this year and can't use again. I lost my husband of 39 years last year. Thank you for your generosity!
That was a good chunk of my income gone I can barely make it by with what I have coming in from Disability and what I get for Widows pension.
Please anything you can help with I would appreciate it I need to raise a total of $1,500 to put with what I have raised so far.
God Bless everyone and hope you have a wonderful day.
Wishing you all good things!
"Thank you for your generosity! Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the LORD your God which He has given you. Deut. 16:17" By Teresa Andrews
November 14th, 2024
Good day wanted to give wa BIG thanks to everyone that has donated so far. I have one more payment to make and that is $880}⁸;so if you could possibly help with whate er you can i would be very grateful,
God Bless 🙏 all and may your days be filled with joy 😊 and love.
October 18th, 2024
Good evening just wanted to update everyone on what happened at court yesterday we made a payment arrangement I have to come up with a certain amount of money on certain dates before noon that day if not received by 2:30 pm that day they file with court and judgment stands to evict. With the arrangement we made it leaves me with no money to get my household necessities, pet food, gas for my car to get kids to appointments and school. So I'm really going to need help with money to go toward my rent payments so I will have some money left over to get the necessities needed for the home and my grandkids they are growing up so fast that they are growing out of their clothes and shoes so will need to take care of them. Anything you can help with will be greatly appreciated.
God Bless you 🙏 all and my your days be filled with sunshine and Love 😘 ❤️
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.