Egypt Mission Trip January 2025

Did you know that there is an active Christian community in Egypt? I have an incredible opportunity to go with my church (the Foundry in Zeeland, MI) to encourage the church by serving in village churches, bringing the Good News of Jesus Christ in worship services and serving a local church in outreach to their congregation and their community.

There are others in our team that are part of a medical team helping to bring relief to the sick and hurting.

This will be an amazing opportunity to serve others and each other and experience the land that plays a huge part in the biblical narrative and is also where Jesus lived as an infant.

Although I grew up in Africa, this will be my first overseas mission as an adult and I'll be well out of my comfort zone. I covet your prayers that God will use me in the best possible way on this trip.

Your donations will go toward the cost of the trip as well as the extra supplies that we'll be bringing out to the Egyptians to which we minister, especially the kids. Even more than financial assistance, I'd love your prayers for the training, preparation and trip.

Thanks friends!