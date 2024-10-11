Valley Hope Church Hurricane Fund

UPDATE MESSAGE FROM THE CHURCH:

Thank you so much for thinking of us and reaching out. We are doing well, just continuing to try our very best to meet the needs around us, especially in these incredibly cold nights and days for those without a home. You raised an incredible amount of money for our neighbors! Thank you so much!! In fact, it will be exactly what's needed to allow a family to purchase new kitchen cabinets as the finishing touches to get moved back into their home. I can't wait to tell [redacted] tomorrow that you have made this possible for their family. She is going to be so happy! I will plan to transfer the funds tomorrow.

We can't thank you enough - you are one of the very first people to reach out to want to help, letting us know that we weren't alone and that others from all over the country cared about what was happening here in WNC.

Thank you for your kindness and support. We are so grateful.

ORIGINAL MESSAGE:

As you know, Hurricane Helene caused massive devastation across multiple states, but the hardest hit areas are in Appalachia. A few small towns surrounding Swannanoa & Asheville were nearly erased from existence. In these areas, people lost everything, the worst of the loss was family & friends. They are left picking up the pieces of their lives, with nothing. They need the basics of course, food & shelter for certain. But they also lost their ability to continue normal everyday life. Cars and houses were swept away, the things they used for work or to communicate and survive were also lost. Vehicles, computers, phones, tools, clothing and so much more. Children lost everything. Toys, books, games and devices to complete school work on.

Valley Hope Church is right in the middle of this. They are fighting to help these communities. They are not getting the volume of support they need. Please consider donating whatever you feel led to, so they can help the community rebuild. 100% of donations will go to the church to be used for those impacted by the Hurricane.

https://valleyhope.church/helene

https://www.facebook.com/valleyhopeepc