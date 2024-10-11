Donate to support a hero and his family

Our family has been through the unimaginable. Over the last several months we have been living this nightmare privately. That all changed this week when our life turned upside down and a culmination of all our first fears was realized.

In spring/summer 2024 our then 13 year old child was targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend. Our family did not know this monster. He just appeared in a place where our child should have been safe and got access to her phone number. And that’s all it took.

We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond. He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, we awoke to our daughter’s dog barking. This is unusual and caused us to check on her. In that moment we lived every parents biggest fear as we realized our teen child was missing.



We frantically searched our home/property and started calling friends, family, and 911. My husband immediately got into his truck to go blindly searching for our child.

By God’s never failing grace, my husband passed this man driving on our road with our minor child in the vehicle. As soon as the predator knew my husband was behind him, he ran. The chase ended in an accident. Aaron was able to retrieve our child alive, but in the process he was attacked and did what he had to do to protect himself and our minor child. He is now facing an outrageous murder 1 charge.

We were able to bring him home on $150k bond, but now we need to retain a legal team. I’m starting this campaign with a goal of $50k but I understand now it will likely cost much more.

My husband is a combat veteran, who has always protected his country and family. I have no doubt our child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her. Please help us keep him home with us where he belongs. Any donation is appreciated, but we will also take all the prayers we can get.