Support the Lysher Family

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,210
Campaign funds will be received by Payten Reffalt
Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,
Last Monday, our family was involved in a severe car crash that has left us reeling. We are incredibly grateful to be alive, but the road to recovery will be long and arduous. I sustained several severe contusions and lacerations, a bruised lung, ruptured kidney, and a fractured vertebrae.
As we focus on healing, we are faced with mounting medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and the challenge of adjusting to our new circumstances. We are reaching out to our community for support during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will not only help us cover these expenses but also give us hope and strength as we work towards rebuilding our lives.
Sending God's blessings to you and yours! From @oratorio72 in PSB
~Hugs~ and Prayers for your families Health and Healing.
best wishes and prayers to the family
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.