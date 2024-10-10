Campaign Image

Support the Lysher Family

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,210

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,


Last Monday, our family was involved in a severe car crash that has left us reeling. We are incredibly grateful to be alive, but the road to recovery will be long and arduous. I sustained several severe contusions and lacerations, a bruised lung, ruptured kidney, and a fractured vertebrae.


As we focus on healing, we are faced with mounting medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and the challenge of adjusting to our new circumstances. We are reaching out to our community for support during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will not only help us cover these expenses but also give us hope and strength as we work towards rebuilding our lives.

Recent Donations
Karen Cook
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending God's blessings to you and yours! From @oratorio72 in PSB

Cockpit Monkey
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Cockpit Monkey
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Magamomma
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

~Hugs~ and Prayers for your families Health and Healing.

wwcorigan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

best wishes and prayers to the family

Lyineyes57
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Salty
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cockpit Monkey
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

