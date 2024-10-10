Campaign Image

Supporting Haskoor family due to Hurricane Milton

Raised:

 USD $3,399

Campaign created by Joseph Haskoor

Campaign funds will be received by ROBERT HASKOOR

Dear Friends and Community,


We are reaching out to you during a challenging time for our friends Robert Haskoor and Lynda Paskiewicz, who have recently suffered significant roof damage due to Hurricane Milton. Their home has been impacted, and they need our support to help cover the repairs and restoration costs.


If you're able to contribute, any amount will make a difference. Let’s come together to help Robert and Lynda get back on their feet and restore their home.


Thank you for your generosity and support!


Feel free to share this message with others who may want to help!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
2 months ago

Pray 🙏

Helene Haskoor
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I will always have amazing memories tied to this house. Love you with all my heart.

The Graue Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Annette Doria
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish I could give more. I hope it helps.

Ann Windebank
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Still praying for you.

Iris
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless Bobby and keep him safe. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Pray 🙏 GOD CAN DO ANYTHING PRAY FOR HASKOOR FAMILY HE IS 73 SHE IS 61 DISABLED M.S.

Jesus said
$ 2400.00 USD
2 months ago

A sparrow does not fall to the ground without our Father taking notice. You are of more value than many sparrows. Take no thought about what you will eat or what you will wear. Ask and you shall receive.

Margaret Frigon
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Kelly Wright
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Stacie S
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying. God is good always and at all times. May your faith be strengthened.

Diane Rickard
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Ann Windebank
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers and love for a quick remedy.

Marie Johnson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Becky Culp
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Haskoor Jr
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Al Bennett
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

