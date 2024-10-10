Supporting Haskoor family due to Hurricane Milton

Raised:
USD $3,399
Campaign funds will be received by ROBERT HASKOOR
Dear Friends and Community,
We are reaching out to you during a challenging time for our friends Robert Haskoor and Lynda Paskiewicz, who have recently suffered significant roof damage due to Hurricane Milton. Their home has been impacted, and they need our support to help cover the repairs and restoration costs.
If you're able to contribute, any amount will make a difference. Let’s come together to help Robert and Lynda get back on their feet and restore their home.
Thank you for your generosity and support!
Feel free to share this message with others who may want to help!
Pray 🙏
I will always have amazing memories tied to this house. Love you with all my heart.
I wish I could give more. I hope it helps.
Still praying for you.
May God bless Bobby and keep him safe. 🙏
Pray 🙏 GOD CAN DO ANYTHING PRAY FOR HASKOOR FAMILY HE IS 73 SHE IS 61 DISABLED M.S.
A sparrow does not fall to the ground without our Father taking notice. You are of more value than many sparrows. Take no thought about what you will eat or what you will wear. Ask and you shall receive.
Praying. God is good always and at all times. May your faith be strengthened.
Sending prayers and love for a quick remedy.
